Lunar New Year 2022 shoe and fashion collaborations, Year of the Tiger – Footwear News





January 10, 2022: Dior Homme Artistic Director Kim Jones has teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year 2022 zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This pattern transforms into prints, embroidery and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white and red – a lucky color in Chinese culture. For this capsule, the B27 sneakers have also been redesigned in a new gray leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and the Dior Lock Bags. Scharf’s first collaboration with Jones for Dior Men’s Fall 2021 collection, which saw the artist’s works translated into prints and embroidery, with archival pieces appearing alongside a series of new commissions created specifically for the French luxury brand. The collection is now available on dior.com. Related

Dior Year of the Tiger B27 Men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior pour hommes January 6, 2022: Burberry launched a new Year of the Tiger collection featuring a tiger stripe animal print in an orange hue that adorns its iconic Lola and Olympia bags, as well as cashmere scarves and sneakers. The British luxury brand also noted that the range features a new take on its iconic TB Monogram print introduced in a honey beige hue, punctuated with bright orange B patterns, including the Burberry Heritage trench coat, ponytail blouses, pleated skirts. and Italian fabrics. nylon jackets – redesigned for the celebration. Burberry’s corresponding collection campaign features models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and Yang Ling and is captured by photographer Feng Li. The collection is now available at burberry.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry January 6, 2022: To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Ferragamo invited Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique tiger-inspired print. The print is integrated into the accessories, launching an all-new Lunar New Year 2022 special capsule collection, paying homage to Ferragamo’s long history of uniting world art and culture with fashion. The collection includes the Studio Box Bag with an all-over tiger print as well as the signature Ferragamo scarf. The collection is now available on ferragamo.com and in some Ferragamo stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ferragamo January 6, 2022: Diesel has launched an all-genre ready-to-wear and accessories line that mixes streetwear and nightlife aesthetics, the Italian denim brand said. Diesel said a hero item in this capsule includes a unisex leather jacket with super-fine crackle details. This piece is available in an off-white colourway and features slight tiger stripes when viewed up close. Additional jackets, in denim, are dyed with marbled washes and cut and sewn into oversized or fitted silhouettes. The remarkable shoe design is a unisex sneaker with velcro straps, with a neon orange casing. The brand’s Lunar New Year capsule collection will be available from January 7 in select Diesel stores around the world and on diesel.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Diesel January 5, 2022: While Prada may not release a capsule dedicated to the Year of the Tiger, the Italian luxury brand hopes to raise awareness of the fate of the tiger through a new campaign and a new project. The Prada Group said it will help conserve the endangered Amur tiger by donating to the China Green Foundation’s “Walking with Tiger and Leopard” program. The brand also released a new campaign featuring actor and singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia photographed by Liu Song to draw attention to the cause and launched a competition asking all artists under the age of 30 for their best renditions of the tiger. Student work will be judged by a special jury made up of artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga, and some will be chosen for use in a special project that will run throughout 2022. More info at prada.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada January 4, 2022: Gucci launched a festive Chinese New Year collection comprising a wide selection of ready-to-wear and accessories, for men and women, including various interpretations of the animal – a mainstay of the collections of creative director Alessandro Michele and a reflection of his fascination with nature. In a statement on the launch, the brand said the collection will launch a new print, based on an archival drawing from the late 1960s by Gucci designer Flora, Vittorio Accornero, which depicts the tiger against a colorful background of greenery and flowers in a pastel palette. The line will be showcased in Gucci stores around the world through dedicated storefronts and pop-ups as well as gucci.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2022/focus/collaborations/lunar-new-year-shoes-fashion-collaborations-2022-1203227278/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos