Irish branch of American fashion retailer American Eagle to be liquidated

The High Court has issued orders terminating the Ireland-based European franchisee of famous American clothing brand American Eagle.

The fashion brand had operated two stores in Ireland, one at the Jervis Shopping Center in Dublin and the other at the Whitewater Shopping Center in Newbridge, Co Kildare, with some 24 employees.

Franchisees AEOEU Limited, which has several subsidiaries in Europe, including its Irish subsidiary AEO Retail (Ireland) Unlimited, have said their insolvency arose after the brand’s US owner terminated a licensing agreement that resulted in ” prevent entities based in Ireland from selling any American Eagle Products.

The court heard that agreed targets contained in a 2019 license agreement allowing Ireland-based entities to sell American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) products in Europe had not been met.

This agreement required the licensee to open a number of stores in Europe within the first three years.

These obligations were not met due to the Covid19 pandemic, the companies said.

During the High Court recess sitting on Monday, Madam Justice Miriam ORegan said she was pleased to make orders appointing experienced insolvency practitioners Ken Fennell and James Anderson of Deloitte as AEOEU joint interim liquidators Limited and the Irish subsidiary.

Both companies are headquartered at Jaisun House, Dundrum Business Park in Dublin 14.

The provisional liquidators, who were given various powers by the court, were appointed on an ex parte basis.

The directors of AEOEU Limited are Sunil Shan of Donnybrook, Dublin 4 and Nishith Soneji with an address in Hertfordshire in the UK who the court says are experienced in the retail business. Mr. Shan is the sole director of the Irish branch.

Seeking the provisional appointment of liquidators, Kelley Smith SC for Companies said that although targets for store openings were not met, Irish companies continued to work with the owner of the American brand and have taken various steps, including the acceleration of the brand’s European e-commerce platform.

During the licensing deal, the Irish companies paid AEO more than $ 17 million, the lawyer said.

Sales channels

Between 2019 and the end of 2021, the companies are estimated to have generated around $ 34.5 million in revenue, the lawyers added.

However, despite the best efforts of the companies, the sales channels have been hampered by the pandemic and the various blockages linked to Covid-19.

Last September, AEO said an outstanding balance of $ 7.7 million was owed to it by Irish companies. Payment plans were offered but could not be accepted.

The dispute was also the subject of arbitration in the United States, the court said.

At the end of December, AEO issued a termination notice, which prevents Irish companies from selling or using any of AEO’s products, the lawyer said.

Since the companies cannot sell any American Eagle shares, they are insolvent and their directors have decided that the companies should be liquidated, the attorney said.

The main EU parent company has debts of around 12 million with assets of just over 10 million.

In addition to the two Irish stores, AEOEU Ltd operated outlets in Switzerland and the Czech Republic. He had two unopened stores in London.

It also operated 14 dealerships in stores in Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Hungary and had operated an e-commerce platform to sell American Eagle products. The case will return to court later this month.