New York introduces unprecedented sustainable fashion law





In the United States, the fashion industry has long managed to evade environmental and social regulations despite contributing up to 10% global greenhouse gas emissions and relies on a notoriously exploitative workforce. A New York State law, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (or Fashion Act), introduced by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and MP Anna Kelles, aims to transform this status quo. The Senate bill was first introduced in October 2021, and its counterpart in the Assembly was proposed on Friday, January 7. If passed, the Fashion Act would make New York the first state in the country to disclose the social and environmental impacts of their production processes, according to the New York Times. In particular, any clothing or footwear companies that make more than $ 100 million a year would be required to plan and implement science targets, which outline pathways for them to reduce emissions to help meet the targets. of the Paris Agreement. They should report their energy use and emissions and provide information on how they deal with water, plastics and chemicals. In addition, routine due diligence regarding labor standards would be required. If a company does not comply with these regulations, it could face fines of up to 2% of its annual turnover. These fines would be pooled into a community fund authorized by this legislation and overseen by the Department of Environmental Conservation. This fund would be used to support environmental justice projects. In particular, the bill requires companies to disclose at least half of their supply chains, detailing where they get their materials, how they are made into fabrics, and what their shipping processes look like. They are also required to identify the nodes in their chains where the social and environmental impact of production is greatest. Biaggi and Kelles aim to get a vote on the bill by the end of spring, according to the Time. A report compiled by the Global Fashion Agenda, the Boston Consulting Group and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition in 2019 found that 40% of the industry had not gone beyond issuing a formal commitment to sustainability, which means that these companies had neither set aside material resources for sustainable development initiatives nor had any traceability mechanisms to track their supply chains. This same report also identified that progress in sustainability in the fashion industry was slowing down. Biaggi, Kelles and a group of supporters who approved the bill, including fashion sustainability nonprofits like the New Standard Institute, environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council and the New York City Environmental Justice Alliance, and designer Stella McCartney are optimistic New York says importance to industry will force the hand to take action on climate change and put pressure on non-New York-based companies. to be more accountable and transparent about their supply chains.

