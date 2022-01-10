Kendall Jenner Explains ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dress Choice, More News | Gallery

From the editors of Wonderwall.com

2:30 p.m. PST, January 10, 2022

Kendall Jenner takes a look at the controversial dress she wore to her best friend’s wedding Kendall Jenner is clearing up some confusion over the super revealing dress she wore to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami in November. When photos from the party first appeared on social media, Kendall’s incredibly sexy and cutout black Monot look prompted a number of users to criticize the model for distracting the bride’s attention during the party. of his big day. Lauren reposted a handful of the same photos recently on Instagram, proclaiming her wedding was “the biggest night of 2021”. The post sparked yet another round of sartorial praise and backlash, with one user writing: “Inappropriate attire at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. #Gnash your teeth.” But after a second person told the reviewer to “relax,” the bride stepped in to defend her boyfriend. ” Tell them ! SHE WAS BEAUTIFUL AND I LOVED IT! Lauren wrote in the comments. Kendall also intervened, telling Lauren, “Obvi, also asked for your approval ahead of time. We love a beach wedding.” RELATED: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Attend Rams Game, Plus Other Stunning Celebrity Photos From This Week

Bob Saget published an article on the afterlife a few days before his death As family, friends and fans of Bob Saget mourned the death of the “Full House” star this week, some took comfort in one of his latest Instagram posts. On December 31, amid news of Betty White’s passing, Bob shared a moving tribute to Betty in which he reflected on the afterlife. “[Betty] always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, whom she lost in 1981 “, Bob wrote, in part. “Well if things work out as Betty’s design in the afterlife they come together. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you can be with the love of yours. life, so I gladly defer to Betty on that. ” Sharing his “deepest condolences” to Betty’s “family and friends”, he added, “Betty White. My God, we will miss you.” Bob’s unexpected death on January 9 at the age of 65 inspired feelings similar to his comedy and television peers. “I’m broken. I’m drained. I’m in shock,” John Stamos said. “I’ll never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” In San Francisco, meanwhile, fans gathered outside the house where “Full House” was filmed on the evening of January 9, leaving flowers and mementos in honor of the late star, according to local media. RELATED: More Celebrities We Lost in 2022

Sean Penn, 61, reunites with ex-wife Leila George, 29 Sean Penn’s romance with ex-wife Leila George could resume less than three months after Leila filed for divorce. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sean, 61, “landed quietly in Sydney” in December and spent New Years Eve alongside the 29-year-old Australian actress. The intermittent couple were reportedly joined by actor Kick Gurry and another friend at a celebration adjacent to a fireworks display at a mansion in the Point Piper section of the Australian city. It’s not the first time since Leila filed for divorce that the two have reunited. People reports that they also got together for a party in Miami Beach, Florida in December, but it’s unclear if they’re still divorcing and just remained friends. A friend of Leila’s once told People that she and Sean were “on and off” before saying “yes” in 2020. “They reunited and then they broke up, and Sean won her back,” said the initiated. “He realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he was in danger of losing it, he worked hard to get it back.” Sean shares two grown children, Dylan, 30, and Hopper, 28, with his ex-wife Robin Wright. He was also previously married to Madonna. RELATED: More Famous Couples With Big Age Gaps

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mj Rodriguez among only stars to recognize 2022 Golden Globes The 2022 Golden Globes were held with a private ceremony and awards on January 9 with no broadcast coverage, live broadcast, or participation from virtually any winner or nominee. And while Jamie Lee Curtis provided his support via a video message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the beleaguered organizers of the event, most reports on the ground indicated that there were virtually no celebrities present at the event. which was once a staple of awards season. This is probably because the film and television industries have moved away from the Globes since the Los Angeles Times reported last year that the HFPA had no black members in its 87-person organization. Allegations of regular voting ethics violations within the HFPA also surfaced, and NBC pulled its coverage for 2022. Instead of a broadcast this year, the Globes revealed the winners via Twitter, often by terms critics have called deaf or just confusing. When Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” won the Globe for Best Musical / Comedy, for example, the Twitter ad praised the film which includes murder and attempted sexual assault for inspiring laughs. “If laughter is the best medicine, ‘West Side Story’ is the cure for your ailments. Golden congratulations on the Golden Globe for Best Musical / Comedy,” read a tweet since deleted, according to Aide-Mémoire.com. Other winners included Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”) and “Power of the Dog”. “Pose” star Michaela Ja Rodriguez made history as the first trans person to win a Golden Globe. She was also one of the only celebrities to recognize the ceremony on social media, posting in part, “This is the door that is going to open the door to a lot more young talent.” According to Time.com, the HFPA has said it now employs a diversity officer, has added six black voting members and is now partnering with the NAACP for the next five years.

Zendaya warns ‘Euphoria’ fans that season 2 ‘can be difficult to watch’ The new season of ‘Euphoria’ is so intense that Zendaya has warned social media subscribers to proceed cautiously ahead of the Season 2 premiere. “I know I’ve said this before, but I want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is aimed at an adult audience, “the star wrote on Instagram January 9. “This season, perhaps even more than the last, is deeply moving and deals with topics that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Only watch it if you feel comfortable. Anyway, you’re still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya. “Zendaya, 25, won an Emmy after the show’s first season for her performance as Rue, an evolving teenager. in her romantic relationships and friendships while trying to stay sober. “Euphoria” was forced into a lengthy production hiatus due to the pandemic, but once filming resumed several cast members, along with creator Sam Levinson, began to suggest season 2 would be heavy . “A lot of times with Rue, I have such a deep love for her that when she goes through something, it breaks my heart,” Zendaya said of her character in the November 2022 issue of In the style. “And your body doesn’t know the situation isn’t real; it is absorbing these things and really going through them. It may take a while for your body to get back to normal. New episodes of ‘Euphoria’ air on Sundays. on HBO and HBO Max.

Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando spark dating rumors Miley Cyrus is reportedly dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando, the musician who joined her in November for Gucci’s “Love Parade” fashion show and was spotted with her again on New Years Eve in Miami on her show. NBC special. “They’re both artistic and creative, so they relate to being musicians,” an insider said. AND! News in a report released this weekend. Miley’s has also worked with Maxx in the fashion world, leaning on him to help her design one of the looks she wore during festival performances last year. A second source told E! Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, already see each other as an “official” couple, but started out as friends. The alleged duo are believed to have met through mutual buddies.

Fergie reacts to her ex-husband Josh Duhamel’s engagement Over the weekend, Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari and his ex-wife, Fergie, quickly stepped in to congratulate the couple. “Here we go !! She found a message in a stranded bottle and said YES !!” said Josh, 49, captioned a photo of his proposal on Jan.8, tagging his 28-year-old future bride. Congratulations quickly started pouring in from friends and followers of Josh and Audra, including Josh’s ex, Fergie. “Congratulations !!!” the singer wrote on the post. Fergie, 46, finalized her divorce from the actor in 2019 after nine years of marriage, although they announced their separation in 2017. The two share a son, Axl, 8. Asked about her post-separation relationship with Josh a few years back, Fergie said Entertainment tonight the navigation went pretty smoothly, declaring at the point of sale: “We’re all in love and we love each other. We’re all cool and just a family. I have a great co-parenting partner, so we’re working.”