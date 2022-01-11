CES 2022 Recap: Perfect Corp. brings brands into the metaverse with a virtual booth experience showcasing beauty and fashion technological innovations in AI and AR





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Perfect Corp., the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technology solutions for beauty and fashion, showcased their latest technological advancements through a immersive beauty and fashion metaverse at the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). The company’s digital solutions are powerful agents of change, helping beauty and fashion brands embrace the metaverse by creating sustainable, impactful and immersive shopping experiences across all channels. The 3D digital booth allowed CES attendees and absentees to explore the latest innovations from Perfect Corp. in an experiential and fully immersive environment. The Metaverse space brought together the latest solutions from Perfect Corp. in a refreshed and modernized format, solidifying its place as a leading provider of AI and AR solutions. The stand is still available for exploration on the Perfect Corp website. Visitors are encouraged to use a smartphone for the best experience. Introducing AI and AR-powered metaverse-ready solutions in the immersive 3D virtual cabin The virtual stand presented The vision of Perfect Corp. on beauty and fashion technology solutions powered by AI and AR that are transforming the way brands connect with consumers within the metaverse. These solutions create enriched digital experiences at the intersection of technology, beauty and sustainability, with AR products that deliver an instant virtual trial experience, increasing buyer confidence and satisfaction. The solutions of Perfect Corp. come with the integration of social commerce, an increasingly crucial tool for interacting with a younger audience. Here is an overview of the game-changing solutions set to revolutionize the omnichannel shopping experiences of brands: AR metaverse: Perfect Corp. democratizes access to virtual assets in beauty and fashion by bringing digital products from the Metaverse world to all camera-enabled devices, as well as expanding the reach of their existing solutions to enable experiences fully immersive Vcommerce virtual fitting room in the Metaverse.

Perfect Corp. democratizes access to virtual assets in beauty and fashion by bringing digital products from the Metaverse world to all camera-enabled devices, as well as expanding the reach of their existing solutions to enable experiences fully immersive Vcommerce virtual fitting room in the Metaverse. NFT Beauty & Fashion : Advanced AR technology from Perfect Corp. enables beauty brands to digitize their assets and create unique AR-compatible NFTs to deliver seamless virtual fitting experiences to any NFT item created with new technology from Perfect Corp. The complete solution helps brands create, enroll and activate property-based AR trials, as well as integrate with the Transaction Manager, allowing brands to market their NFT wares quickly and easily.

: Advanced AR technology from Perfect Corp. enables beauty brands to digitize their assets and create unique AR-compatible NFTs to deliver seamless virtual fitting experiences to any NFT item created with new technology from Perfect Corp. The complete solution helps brands create, enroll and activate property-based AR trials, as well as integrate with the Transaction Manager, allowing brands to market their NFT wares quickly and easily. Virtual trial of watch, bracelet and AR ring powered by AgileHand technology: 3D manual mapping technology for product testing on hands and wrists. This AI-based technology is formed on 3D PBR (Physically Based Rendering) hand models, which map a full range of gestures, facilitating high-performance hand tracking and realistic virtual trials for watches, rings and bracelets. AgileHand enables instant virtual trial experiences in the browser, without the need for physical objects to calibrate the camera.

3D manual mapping technology for product testing on hands and wrists. This AI-based technology is formed on 3D PBR (Physically Based Rendering) hand models, which map a full range of gestures, facilitating high-performance hand tracking and realistic virtual trials for watches, rings and bracelets. AgileHand enables instant virtual trial experiences in the browser, without the need for physical objects to calibrate the camera. A comprehensive suite of beauty and fashion technology solutions powered by AI and AR: including YouCam Tutorial, the step-by-step makeup application guide powered by AR; AI skin analysis, with detection of up to 14 skin problems in 2 seconds; and AI product recommendation, a fully personalized product recommendation engine; and virtual trial solutions for makeup, hair coloring, eyeglasses, earrings, accessories, nail art, etc. Sharing technology information on beauty and fashion at CES 2022 in-person panel discussions Perfect Corp. also presented valuable industry insight through two speaker panels at CES 2022. Perfect Corp. SVP and General Manager, Wayne Liu, was a panelist for two events: Retail Saviors and Personal health meets personal well-being, where he explained how Perfect Corp.’s ever-expanding digital AI and AR technologies. are reshaping the omnichannel retail experience for brands and consumers. His ideas also shed light on how Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR solutions. help brands step into the metaverse with unique digital experiences for today’s consumer. Innovation is at the heart of the Perfect Corp brand. We will continue to imagine and develop unique digital technology services and solutions that help brands embark on digital transformation and reinvent their consumer shopping experience, said CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp. Alice Chang. Our immersive 3D digital booth experience at CES 2022 highlighted the exciting new innovations that are helping brands effectively engage consumers across the metaverse. Contact the Perfect Corp team. to learn more about advanced technological beauty and fashion solutions. https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales Visit the demo store to try out the latest AI and AR solutions for yourself. https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/watches About Perfect Corp. Perfect Corp. is the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) in SaaS technology solutions for beauty and fashion, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the power of AI and AR, our experienced team of engineers and beauty enthusiasts push the boundaries of technology to deliver results-driven, interactive and sustainable business solutions in the beauty industry. and fashion for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with more than 950 million downloads worldwide, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provides a platform for individuals to virtually try out products, looks and products. styles from their smart device. To uncover expert insight into beauty technology and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005564/en/CES-2022-Recap-Perfect-Corp.-Brings-Brands-into-the-Metaverse-with-Virtual-Booth-Experience-Showcasing-AI-AR-Beauty-and-Fashion-Tech-Innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos