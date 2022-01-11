Fashion
High energy in the office: take inspiration from the 2022 style of these work screen icons
Netflix / Provided
Rekindle your passion for office fashion by taking inspiration from the style of these iconic TV personalities with serious wardrobes.
Coming back to the office after summer vacation is always a dress fight.
We’ve gotten used to wearing togs, jandals, sunscreen and not much else while on vacation and the idea of creating a full-fledged look in the morning is a bridge too far.
For many of us, an extended period of working from home over the past year has made our desire to wear comfortable, casual clothes worse.
Sometimes you really need to pretend until you do, so to rekindle our passion for office fashion, here’s some style inspiration from TV characters with serious wardrobes.
Christine quinn Sunset sale
While not to everyone’s taste, Christine Quinn’s outfits never fail to turn heads, dominate the room, and assert herself as the queen of power dressing.
Think of tiny handbags; tight dresses; hair extensions shaving the thighs; shoulders sharper than his insults and gendered two-piece sets. Her Elle Woods with talons. Everything is design, even the changing bag.
While Quinns hems are unlikely to meet HR, there is a lot we can incorporate into our office directory. Playful accessories, matching sets, shiny silk shirts, and monochrome outfits lend themselves well to breaking the monotony of our everyday outfits.
Peggy olson Mad Men
Mad Men is full of incredible style inspiration, but Peggy Olson is the most flashy character across the show.
Olson begins season one as a secretary with an old-fashioned wardrobe, but as she becomes more successful professionally, her confidence in her wardrobe grows as well.
In season 2, office manager Joan Hollaway tells him you want to be taken seriously? Stop dressing like a little girl and the editor is taking it to heart, swapping her knee-length dresses and gathered blouses for more modern A-line skirts, knit vests and ’60s silhouettes. Olson’s penchant for the plaid is visible throughout the series, adapting to each era of the series. At the end of the show, Olson walks into his new workplace with some undeniable loot.
Peggys’ signature style can be translated quite easily for 2022. Kate Sylvester’s Pola dress is a good example. With its paneled A-line skirt and checkered print, the timeless piece that could be taken straight from the characters’ closet.
Claire Underwood Card castle
Describing the influences behind Underwoods s clothing choices, Card castle costume designer Kemal Harris said Vogue she was inspired by photos and images of women in the military during World War II.
To bring the Underwoods Oval Office look to your office, look for well-fitting pieces in a fitted and flared silhouette. Look for crisp white shirts, narrow-leg pants, and simple heels in which you can step all over your enemies.
Underwood sticks to a strict color scheme; choosing shades of black, olive green and navy blue, AKA Presidential blue. By restricting your wardrobe to an equally exquisite range of tones, you can easily mix and match your wardrobe pieces, making it a bit easier to go out in the morning.
Stanford blatch Sex and the city
Long before everyday men’s fashion was full of color (read fun), Stanford Blatch was hitting the Manhattan sidewalk in head-to-toe luminous ensembles.
Whatever the occasion, you could count on celebrity agent Blatch to be there. He has rarely been seen without a combination of matching hat, shoes and pocket square.
On the Origins Podcast The late actor Willie Garson, who played Blatch, attributed the characters’ legendary outfits to the fact that, as a supporting character, the TV studio had less control over what he wore, giving free rein to costume designer Patricia Field.
Bring this unbridled creativity into your closet and pay homage to the dandy’s first man with quippy pieces, impeccably matched accessories and a strict adherence to the belief that cashmere is a neutral print.
