Refreshing the wardrobe with these new fashion releases

“Let Me Be… In My World” by Reebok x Cardi B

After the huge success of Reebok x Cardi B’s “Let Me Be… In My World” capsule collection this summer, the famous brand and legendary musician are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime “. Cardi B’s Home of NYC at Night collection features a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker as well as an all-new fashion line that pays homage to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. Cardi’s legacy continues in this collection, which pays homage to the city that helped her become what it is today.

The all new collection starts at INR 3,599 / – at shop4reebok.com, select Reebok stores and Superkicks.

+ J Fall / Winter 2021 Collection Strength and sensitivity

The Fall / Winter 2021 + J collection offers modern reinterpretations of winter classics. The basic items are taken to another level and reworked in a more luxurious way. Visual whites and variations of red are pools of energy in a subdued palette of black, navy blue, graphite, khaki, and caramel. Crafted from polyester satin, cashmere, superfine merino, tactile leather and habotai silk, this season’s collection envelops us in comfort and appealing contemporary elegance.

The range includes 25 items for women, 17 items for men.

Black Floral Print Velvet Bomber Jacket by Label Ritu Kumar

A perfect black bomber jacket for times of transition, featuring a stunning floral design with a zipper on the front. Crafted from velvet, the jacket adds a fun touch to your evening outfit.

Priced at Rs 6,900 / – Available online.

Onitsuka Tiger launches “Year of the Onitsuka Tiger”

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion and sport, heritage and innovation. This time, as part of the first part of this project, the brand collaborated with the legendary Japanese illustrator, designer and model maker Yasushi Nirasawa, known as a genius of heteromorphy, and revealed the creatures he drew for Onitsuka Tiger in his later years. The special collection features these two creatures called OnitsukaTiger Man in blue and red with designs inspired by the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.

The collection is available in the Onitsuka Tiger store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The brand new collection of glasses from Versace – FW 21

The new Versace eyewear collection features an exceptional selection of contemporary optical and solar styles destined to achieve iconic status. The modern silhouettes are enriched with an exclusive range of revisited house codes, including the 3D La Greca, the Medusa Biggie temple and the Safety Pin openwork temple.

Collection availability – Sunglass Hut

Panerai Small Two Mother of Pearl (Pam01280)

A versatile and eclectic expression of Italian taste, the Panerai Piccolo Due Madreper balances advanced materials with sophisticated aesthetic characteristics. The aesthetic is unique at Panerai, enhanced by iridescent mother-of-pearl, a shiny material that gives each watch a unique character. It is an elegant complement to the rose gold-colored hands, applied numerals and date window that glow with a warm glow, and reflects the light diffused by the numerals and indexes filled with white SuperLumiNovaTM with green luminescence.

All watches are available at Panerai stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Rates available on request

The floral edition ’21

From large, vibrant flowers and smaller, delicate prints to 3-dimensional details. This timeless collection is the perfect fall / festive montage. Dreamy and daring, it is the perfect juxtaposition between the duality of delicacy and daring, highlighting the designer’s innate ability to merge eras of fashion and her unique approach to design. Printed sarees are the ultimate winning combination – they’re airy enough to beat the sweltering heat and contemporary enough to make a sartorial statement. Her pre-made sarees are suitable for women of all ages because they are effortless.

Special “Lohri Festival” by Rangriti

People start to dance to tunes of mirth and happiness at their best during Lohri celebration in traditional outfits like Salwar Kameez, Patiala Salwar, Palazzos costume and many more. There are many traditions and rituals that go into Lohri celebrations and people easily miss the important things that go shopping. The Rangriti Collection presents a range of ethnic sets inspired by classic Indian tradition with a modern twist.

Available on – All EBO and MBO, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal.

Prada’s latest FW eyewear collection

The new Prada Symbol sunglasses feature a pointed geometric design reminiscent of a rectangular shape. The bold frame is made of a fine combination of acetate layers, highlighted by contrasting colors on the lens profiles. The style is all about the signature three-dimensional temple construction personalized with an iconographic interpretation of Prada’s traditional triangular logo. Shown in shades of black with talc, turtle, black marble, black with blue and orange.

Available online. (IANS)