Gayle King turns 10 on CBS Mornings, wears same dress she celebrated on every birthday
Gayle King marked 10 years as a presenter on CBS Mornings by wearing the same dress she celebrated every birthday on air for a decade in a row.
Gayle made her debut on the show, which was previously called CBS This Morning, on January 9, 2012, and she wore a yellow and white dress for her first day.
Since then, she’s taken it off and back on every year when her on-screen milestone rolls out, and this year has been no different.
Although 10 years have passed since she first bought it, the garment still looked amazing on Gayle, 67 – despite the anchor admitting she wasn’t sure. to always be in his place.
She joked that she “couldn’t breathe” but was happy to have it.
“I got a little older, but I still wear this dress on every birthday,” she told co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson on yesterday’s episode.
And what’s funny, James, our wardrobe stylist, said, ‘I don’t mean to be disrespectful or callous, but are you sure you can still put this dress on?
I said, ‘I’ll try, James. I’ll try. I can’t breathe, but I’m in the dress. “I’m so excited it’s my 10th birthday, I’m still here.
The TV personality previously spoke about the weight gain during the pandemic, revealing in October 2020 that she had gained 13 pounds during the lockdown and weighed 172.2 pounds.
‘CRISIS! The fight against weight is real! Bigger than I have been for a long time and I’m afraid to have a pedicure (big sigh) “, she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Gayle noted in the caption of his article that although his doctor told him that his “ideal weight” was 163 pounds, that number “would not come anytime soon.”
“Blame the corona quarantine and the Halloween candy I just bought!” Stop that!’ she continued.
A month later, she revealed that she had lost seven of the 13 pounds after doing a five-day soup fast.
When asked why she picked the now famous Alex Kramer number at $ 695 on day one, she explained that she was nervous about starting a new job, and because yellow is the “color.” favorite ”, it helped calm her down.
“Yellow is my happy place. I wanted to feel happy that day. I was very nervous, ”she admitted.
“And it wasn’t nervous about ‘Oh my God I don’t know if I can do this’ it was nervous because you just want to do a good job. We just wanted this program to work.
The dress was once sold at Barneys but is no longer available, and the designer who made it no longer appears to be in business.
After a decade on the show, Gayle said she “still loves her job.”
“I think it’s a great and awesome job. It is a privilege and I do not take it lightly. I love being here with you guys, ”she exclaimed.
She also took to Instagram to share a moving tribute in honor of the step.
She wrote: “10 years at the @cbsmornings table and it’s SO GOOD! I can always tuck into my birthday dress (yay) and there was cake (double yay)!
“I never get old starting my day with @tonydokoupil and @nateburleson and the walking sun @vladduthierscbs.
“Thanks for all the good wishes, I can’t wait to see you tomorrow morning … Now head to @colbertlateshow what a fantastic way to end the day!”
The show’s official Twitter account also commemorated Gayle’s birthday, writing: “We were celebrating a milestone this morning: @GayleKing’s 10th anniversary with @CBSNews!
“Every year, she wears the same iconic yellow dress that she wore on day one to mark the occasion.”
