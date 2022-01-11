STS Alliance Founder Designer Si Fan Zhao on Creating Fashionable and Timeless Clothing





Questions and answers Old City boutique owner Founder Alliance STS uses eco-friendly fabrics to create clothes that feel special no matter where you wear them. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning, accompanied by coffee! What I do: I use eco-friendly fabrics to create trendy and timeless women’s clothing, from buttery soft knit sweaters to denim jackets and dress shirts to linen pants with streetwear influences. Who I dress: My ideal client is any woman who wants to feel a little special wherever she goes, whether it’s in the office or at a party. I regularly dress women in their 20s to 60s, and they all have one thing in common: they are mentally young and very enthusiastic about the world. Finding Philly: I moved to Philadelphia from Beijing in 2018 because I wanted a city with a slower atmosphere. Everyone in Beijing is always rushing, going somewhere, so I really love being here. People stop and talk to each other. How my aesthetic has evolved: I started designing over 20 years ago, and since then I have focused much more on how to make my designs tactile, how the feel of the fabric and its texture can make any room more comfortable and timeless. Or buy : My store, Founder Alliance STS, located at 21 North 3rd Street. Postedas Timeless Trendsetter in the January 2022 issue ofPhiladelphia creammagazine.

