Rowells Words: Dress for Success – Winchester Sun

I watched the ceremony last month presenting the Heisman Trophy to a child in Alabama.

Congratulations to Bryce Young; but, for the sake of conversation, I was disappointed with the current and previous winners’ outfits on stage.

Somehow a tuxedo or a suit doesn’t work for me if you’re wearing the wrong shoes. It’s like mowing the lawn, but not pruning and pruning. I don’t care how much you paid for your shoes, or even if they were given to you, they are still tennis shoes.

When you dress, it’s head to toe. I have always loved and respected Tim Tebow. I think it is a class act; but, a Beau Brummel, he is not. He looked good in that tuxedo; but I couldn’t take my eyes off her white Nikes or whatever.

This is the only thing I was told when I went for my first job interview, first impression is the most important. I cleaned well and even shaved the little down I had on my face at the time. It was a time when you listened to your parents and considered them more than fossils.

The times have changed. There is now a different dress code and someone forgot to tell those of us who remember where we were when

Kennedy was shot. However, we are young at heart and believe that we still have something to contribute.

We remember when all men wore coats and ties. The ladies wore dresses and pearls. Can’t figure out how to see June Cleaver vacuuming the house in a tracksuit or Ward upstairs on the PC in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and clippings.

I still like to dress up, but I’m slowly evolving into a more casual outfit. For example, I rarely wear a shirt and tie to church. It is usually an open collar sports or golf shirt. I refrain from wearing anything with a logo on it to church.

It belongs to the golf course or a NASCAR race. I think my generation maybe let the cat out of the bag in the 1970s with this disco thing that we went through. That must be when we opened the door. Our hair has become long, ties have disappeared in favor of pearls, stockings and Goofy boots. It was the death knell for conservative athletic coats and pants.

It was around this time that companies started Casual Fridays. Employees were allowed to disguise themselves that day. Some employees took the envelope too far. I painted my house better dressed than some came to the office. It was then that it was redefined as Business Casual.

Your appearance was 90% of the first impression and was widely accepted or rejected. You know the saying that you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

When I was in college, we once had a baseball practice that we liked. Instead of taking the afternoon, our coach took us to a classroom and showed us the correct way to dress and wear a uniform; including the black waxed shoes. I remember his words very well, you can’t be a baseball player if you don’t look like it.

I admit that I am an analog person in the digital world; but, I am comfortable there. I will also neglect your attire as long as it covers all underwear and personal body parts. Don’t deny me my reduction for seniors.

God bless you and have a nice day.

A sage and longtime columnist, William Rowell can be reached at [email protected]