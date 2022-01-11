Fashion
Kendall Jenner responds to accusation that her wedding guest dress was 'inappropriate'
Kendall jenner addressed the criticism she received for sporting a racy black dress at her best friend’s wedding, revealing she had the bride’s blessing.
The 26-year-old model donned a revealing black Mnot dress of ber with fabric slits covering sections of her abdomen and chest for Lauren Perez’s wedding in Miami in November. The cutouts narrow down the middle, creating a triangular effect. Jenner showed off her look on her Instagram Stories and recruited some of her famous friends like Bella hadid, 25 and Hailey Bieber, 25, in his photos.
On New Years Eve, Perez commemorated the occasion with a carousel of Instagram kicks in, calling it “the biggest night of 2021”. A handful of his photos showed Jenner rocking the dress, which drew criticism for the keeping up with the Kardashians alum.
“Inappropriate wedding attire @kendalljenner, I’m ashamed for you. #Gnash teeth,” one commenter wrote.
Another supporter asked, “If the bride herself doesn’t care, why do you care? Relax,” eliciting a response from Perez.
“tell them!” Perez wrote. “SHE WAS GORGEOUS AND I LOVED IT!
Jenner herself intervened, stating that she “obviously asked” her best friend “also for approval in advance.”
“We love a beach wedding,” Jenner added.
Jenner also wore a revealing look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute gala in September. For this event she rocked a adorned with transparent crystals Givenchy Haute Couture dress over a corset body, pairing the look with a sparkling high neck choker and retro bun.
The star’s wardrobe choice served as an apparent tribute to Audrey hepburnGivenchy’s iconic dress from the pivot ball stage in My beautiful lady. Jenner posted a clip from the iconic film and a black-and-white photo of Hepburn wearing the crystal-embellished dress to her Instagram Story before hitting the red carpet.
Earlier that month she was appointed creative director luxury fashion destination online FWRD.
“I grew up loving fashion and had the incredible chance to work with some of the brightest people in this industry. As Creative Director of FWRD, I am delighted to help organize the offering of the site with emerging designers and brands, ”Jenner said in a press release. Release.
As part of her role, Jenner will work with the FWRD team to organize the brands offered on the site, create custom monthly editions (his prime is in place now!) and pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.
