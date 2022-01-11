OSU Men’s Basketball: A Look at the Oregon Opponent | Basketball





Oregon and the State of Oregon continue the most contested rivalry in NCAA men’s basketball on Monday night at the Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the ducks. Oregon (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12) last played on Jan. 1, claiming a 79-66 home victory over Utah. The Ducks got the best score of the season thanks to Will Richardson (26 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Jacob Young (22 points). Oregon shot 30 of 54 overall, including 18 of 28 in the second half. Richardson was 5 of 6 on 3 points. The Ducks have won back-to-back wins and three of four since back-to-back home losses to Arizona State (69-67 OT) and Stanford (72-69). As a team, Oregon shoots 46.6% overall, 34.9 on 3 points and 65.7 on the free throw line. The opponents shoot 43.7, 33.3 and 70.8 respectively. Richardson, a senior goaltender, averages 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. This season he’s shooting 46.6% overall, 45.3 of 3 and 72.2 from the foul line. Junior goaltender DeVion Harmon, a transfer from Oklahoma, is averaging 10.1 points. Young, in his first year in Oregon after playing for Texas and Rutgers, is averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. His older brother Joe played in Oregon (2013-15) and was a second-round pick in the NBA Draft. People also read … Ducks coach Dana Altman is in his 12th year with Oregon and has two fewer than 700 wins for his career. Altmans roster includes eight new players, and four of those newcomers average double-digit minutes. Oregon sophomore guard Gabe Reichle is the younger brother of OSU alumnus Zach Reichle, a 2020-21 NCAA Elite Eight Beavers senior. Oregon State leads the all-time series with Oregon 192-165 and the Beavers have won six of the last nine against the Ducks. Last season, the teams each had regular season road wins before OSU won 75-64 (the same score as Eugene about two months earlier) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament at Las Vegas. More beaver sports coverage Jesse Sowa can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

