Russell Wilson and Ciara’s fashion start-up The House of LR&C receives cash injection





The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $ 20 million and $ 50 million this spring for its Series A funding. The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough estimate of between three and five times the company’s revenue, CEO Christine Day told Axios. The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said. Why is this important: The Series A financing package offers the first look at specific valuation numbers for the company, which the husband and wife couple plan to fit into a billion dollar business. Day, the former CEO of Lululemon, said LR&C would be B Corporation certified. He currently donates 3% of his net income to charity. Details: The convertible note was led by Harlem Capital, which only invests in startups founded by minorities and women, and includes investor Fanatics Ames Watson Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Darco Capital and More than Capital (MTC). In numbers : LR&C has grown its revenue by about 70% in the past year, from seven digits to eight digits, according to Day. The startup has both strong digital sales and a strong wholesale business. Wholesale partners such as Nordstrom are profitable channels for The House of LR&C and provide valuable marketing or brand exposure to a new set of customers, Day said. To note : While retail banners opened up to 2,000 stores in the United States, they can now do the job with 200 locations in major markets, Day added. And after: By the spring, The House of LR&C will have audited results for 2021 and, as orders arrive for the fall, will have a good idea of ​​what its growth will look like for 2022. What they say : “At the end of the day, this is a rock star management team,” said Henri Pierre-Jacques, managing partner of Harlem, of the reasons his company invested. The bottom line: Who needs the NFL playoffs when building your own sustainable clothing empire?

