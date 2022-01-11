Clayton Collier’s AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Ballot: Week Nine





A big shake up in the rankings: find out where Duke, Purdue, Kansas, Auburn, Wisconsin and LSU landed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. WEEK NINE VOTE AP 25 TOP: ALMOST IN Oklahoma, SDSU, BYU, West Virginia BETWEEN Loyola Chicago (23), Illinois (24), Miami (25) ABANDONED Colorado State (16), Alabama (20), Texas (23) CLASSIFICATION It was good to see an (almost) full program again. With the bulk of the cancellations from the latest wave of COVID-19 seemingly behind us, it’s back to business and upheaval. Twelve teams, nearly half of the Top 25, lost this week. The biggest winners of my ballot were Auburn, Wisconsin and LSU. The Tigers extended their winning streak to 11 games with wins over Florida and South Carolina. Auburn now has seven Quad 1 or 2 wins, their only loss being the double overtime loss to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They climb to # 3 in my poll. I’ve been saying for weeks that Wisconsin deserves more respect nationally. The Badgers added to an already impressive resume with a 74-69 victory at No. 3 over Purdue, the culmination of a 3-0 week. In addition to their victory at West Lafayette, Wisconsin also holds victories over Houston, Iowa, Indiana, Marquette, Saint Mary’s and Texas A&M. Their only two losses were against Ohio State and Providence. Johnny Davis did not star in the latter. LSU rebounded from its first loss with a pair of wins over ranked opponents, beating Kentucky and Tennessee to establish themselves as the SEC’s second-best team (so far). Colorado State’s first loss of the season comes with a bang against San Diego State. The Rams entered the week as one of three remaining undefeated teams in college basketball with Baylor and USC. That being said, their curriculum vitae does not justify a ranking in the Top 25. Alabama and Texas each lost to unranked teams and are out of my ballot this week. Texas lack the quality wins to justify its ranking after the 13-point loss to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide has one of college basketball’s most mind-boggling resumes. They have victories over Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee, but their four losses have been suffered by unranked opponents. Loyola Chicago and Illinois have been knocking on my Top 25 door for a few weeks now. Three teams coming out of my ballot allowed them to enter. Miami’s victory at Duke marked the Hurricanes’ ninth consecutive victory. They register at n ° 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.localmemphis.com/article/sports/clayton-colliers-ap-top-25-mens-basketball-ballot-week-nine/522-6cd8dee7-5e8c-4852-9463-fad56c4c3a12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos