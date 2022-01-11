These spring / summer 2022 fashion campaigns will inspire you to dress

There is an easy way to decide what to buy and what trends to follow for this summer, just tune in to the Spring / Summer 2022 fashion campaigns. You will notice that brand images often highlight a shoe, a handbag. or even a full runway outfit that they think will explode for the season. Themes like maximalism (note the Moschinos elephant sleeve dress) and cheerful colors (see Salvatore Ferragamos shoes) will continue to be at play for 2022 and fashion houses have already called on its top muses to show off the designs. .

Take Prada, for example, who photographed actor Hunter Schafer for his Spring / Summer 22 campaign (Euphoria Season 2 is officially back this week, FYI.) Schafer is the star of the campaign while sporting a fresh off-piste Spring / Summer 22 look: a lace-up leather shirt worn over black shorts. Meanwhile, UGG brought in Cher, an iconic artist in all his forms, to present their 2022 commercials. The power of celebrity talent to lure you into the countryside cannot be ignored.

Along with the ads serving as inspiration for major outfits, they also give you the ultimate escape from the winter blues. Imagine slipping into a white midi dress for a tropical getaway or wearing a black cutout dress for a summer wedding reception (thanks, Michael Kors). Before too much is revealed, scroll forward to see all of the Spring / Summer 22 campaigns and note what will be trending.

Prada

The Pradas Spring / Summer 2022 campaign continues to explore the themes of the previous Pradas show: desire and sensuality in fashion. Taken by photographer David Sims, the new images capture fashion house muses like actor Hunter Schafer and model Julia Nobis dressing and undressing. In one scene Schafer is shown lacing a leather shirt and in a different image Nobis shows the plunging back of her dress. The photos capture the intimate moments between the person and the garment while recognizing the sexy side inherent in the 22 spring pieces.

Michael Kors Collection

Designer Michael Kors never hesitates to use New York as a playground for fashion inspiration. For its Spring / Summer 2022 commercials, Kors enlisted photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin to capture Kendall Jenner on the rooftop of Prospect Tower in Manhattan. Jenner poses against the base of the Tudor City panel, with images paying homage to New York’s strength and timeless romance. When I think of what lasts is love, romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city, Kors said in a statement. With this campaign, we wanted to bring the urban romance and unique juxtaposition of New York City strength and courage to life with the love it inspires over and over again.

UGG

For the UGG spring / summer 2022 campaign, it is a question of how feels. The lifestyle brand has brought in global superstar and humanitarian Cher to star in the new commercials while sporting iconic UGG silhouettes (the Classic Mini boot and Coquette slippers, to be exact). How you feel is the most authentic part of you as a human being, Cher said in a press release. I chose to be an artist. But the hardest part is to succeed and fail in front of the whole world … I have spent a lifetime of people hating me or loving me; and I mean, you want to be loved, but ultimately that’s how it is. The singer was photographed by Neil Favila at his Malibu home and she talked to the cameras about her career, her passion for the planet and her wisdom to be herself.

Salvatore Ferragamo

The Salvatore Ferragamo Spring / Summer 2022 advertising campaign includes a series of images (photographed by photographer Hugo Comte) and a video produced by director Amalia Ulman. The emphasis is on training yourself in a Mediterranean universe. The idea of ​​planning your next seaside getaway and outlining the outfits you will wear will temporarily help you escape the winter blues. If you don’t know what to wear, take a look at the designs for inspiration. Ferragamo showcases woven mules and silky pieces as essential pieces to stow in your duffel bag.

Moschino

If you saw the Moschinos runway show last season, you’ll recognize the runway outfits in its Spring / Summer 2022 ads. The collection is a tribute to women whose lunch meets nursery rhymes, in designer Jeremy Scott’s own words: her baby lady. In one interview with Vogue, Scott said his seasonal programming was also influenced by The nanny because Fran Drescher wore so much Franco Moschino, iconic little suits that were such a signature of the brand and of this moment. Scott kept the spring / summer campaign images fairly simple, letting the clothes speak for themselves.