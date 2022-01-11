2022 fashion trends will go viral

I think the tie-dye has had its hour and should leave the room now. Mainly PVC shoes: no one needs to see your feet sweat. Clothes deliberately designed for small breasts. Those of us who pack in the heat understand why. Nakkiah Lui, actor and writer

When Harper’s Bazaar magazine relaunched in Australia in September, Gamillaroi / Torres Strait Islander Lui’s composite features, with a bold red lip, were selected to mark a new era. Luis works as a writer and performer on Black comedy and Preparers opens up new creative horizons.

With the rise of TikTok, I see a rapid trend in fashion towards a more personal style expression. Micro identities such as Goth and Regency-core filter through. It’s almost a reaction to Instagram. Actor and writer Nakkiah Lui uses vintage Pucci as a starting point for color exploring the Dark Academia movement through luxury brand Wales Bonner. Credit:Getty, provided I tried to find more unique pieces to get away from fast fashion, and I’m currently in love with vintage Pucci. Maybe that’s because he sat indoors for the past two years and escaped looking at the glamorous photos of the jet set in the sixties and seventies. Costumes are going to be a big part of my wardrobe as I explore a look that is both Dark Academia and The talented Mr. Ripley. I think a lot about fashion characters. Something from Wales Bonner should do the trick. I am always looking for a great blazer with loose pants. As for shoes, the ugly with a pretty dress is now classic. That’s the statement I’m sticking to, whether it’s something big from Margiela or the Gucci loafers that are everywhere.

Say goodbye to …

After two years without wearing a Spanx, I’m not ready to go back. It’s a question of style and comfort today. A short kaftan in a festive Pucci or metallic Osree print ticks both boxes. Paris Bishop, a model to follow

It’s easy to compare Melbourne-based Paris Bishop to her modeling predecessors. There are the baby features of a young Miranda Kerr and the skinny limbs of Catherine McNeil, but soon the 17-year-old will be setting her own standard. With high school out, 2022 is the year Bishop’s career takes to the next level. Let’s be clear, skinny jeans aren’t coming back anytime soon, so I’m all about baggy denim. I take a lot of inspiration from the 90s model look (that’s my main Pinterest search). Elle Macpherson has always been cool, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss will always be iconic. Small shoulder bags, mini skirts and heels are a big inspiration. Melbourne model Paris Bishop turns to Kate Moss in the ’90s and the recent wave of Kim Kardashian jumpsuits for style clues. Credit:Instagram, Reuters, Getty

I might even be tempted to wear one of those bodysuits Kim Kardashian wore. I would love to remove it. I could get some digital [photos] made at my agency in a full black bodysuit. The color blocking trends of the 70s are also important to me. I’m from Melbourne so I wear a lot of black but the green and orange turn me on. Say goodbye to …

The whole story of 2000 just wasn’t for me. Stick to the ’90s look and the’ 70s color blocking. I’m not a fan of chunky sneakers either. I will continue to wear my classic Reebok Club C 85. They go with everything. Shannon Thomas, Désordre Boutique, founder

E-commerce was supposed to mark the end of multi-brand, brick and mortar stores. Someone forgot to tell Shannon Thomas, the Sydney founder of Desordre boutique in Darlinghurst expanding her empire to Melbourne in December. Alex Perry, Dion Lee and Maticevski’s dealer is also growing his business online.

The current mood is really a mix of The fifth Element with The sweetest thing, which seems as crazy as it is. Labels like Ottolinger, with high impact cutouts in bold oranges, as well as alluring flowers from Magda Butrym do it all. Founder of Desordre boutiques in Sydney and Melbourne, Shannon Thomas, is ready for gloves that go beyond the elbow of Poster Girl and looks to The Fifth Element for advice. Credit:Instagram, provided, I really feel strong, angular and fierce lines. It could be a blazer and t-shirt combination from The Mannei or mini skirts with boots. Maybe it’s because we are coming out of the pandemic, but I want things to be sexy and body aware, showing the figure. It is for all body types. Everyone kisses their numbers. Tags like Poster Girl go up to a size 22 and adapt to curves. Gloves are a surprising trend. Not the fingerless type. These go up to the elbow for an evening look.

Say goodbye to

I am not wearing anything loose. It’s all about strength. David Flack, interior designer

Melbourne residents have known David Flack’s nuanced work since he stepped onto the scene with the bold interiors of the first Entrectes restaurant in South Yarra. Residential work, including a high-profile assignment for singer Troye Sivan, saw the towering Flack make the prestigious AD100 list, released by Architectural summary Last year. This year, Flacks’ eclectic approach can be experienced by visitors to the Ace Hotel in Sydney, when it opens in May. I haven’t worn any color in years and now I have it all over the place. Color on color and even some prints. It really brings you joy. Throw it on with wide jeans or white pants and I’m happy. Everything is rather discreet. Interior designer David Flack wears Acne sneakers and emulates the ’80s attitude of Call Me By Your Name. Credit:Zac Bayly, provided

Like a lot of the people I was hanging out with in chunky shoes, mine was from Balenciaga, but it all got too hard. Now I have some awesome Acne sandals that look like Converse. I also have Converse. It’s about not trying too hard. Everything should look effortless (I’m not a big fan of ironing) but put together. I like the oversized shapes with a little bit of stitching to make the look look like it’s done. Most of the time you’ll see me wearing a t-shirt with an oversized shirt on top, unbuttoned. When it comes to cinematic inspiration, it’s hard to get past the summer vibes of Call me by your name. These ’80s looks are essential. Right now what I get the most are Birkenstocks with socks on. Say goodbye to …

Don’t you feel like the whole look of sportswear has been completely overdone?

Olivia Suleimon, actress, model, director and DJ

Through her extensive creative output, Olivia Suleimon has given Afro-Australians a voice, a face and a groove. Suleimon designed the series Indomitable Rosalines, looking at the importance of hair in Afro-Australian culture. For the Melbourne Fashion Festival in March, Suleimon is part of the Fashion Film Award jury. The disastrous Instagram scroll is over, and I’m inspired by cinema, in particular Gatsby the magnificent. We’re in the twenties after all, and I think we’re about to experience the same exuberance and excitement with people wearing metallic clothes and shiny lams. At home it may be gray marl but when we go out, we will make noise. Just as we start to invest again in local film and TV content, I’m excited about the fashion and spending for Australian labels Matteau, Christopher Esber and Sir. Actress and model Olivia Suleimon supports Australian labels such as Christopher Esber and watches The Great Gatsby to inform her 20s of exuberance. Credit:Instagram, provided