Two men who went to Las Vegas over New Years weekend now charged with 13 felonies

After a hearing on Monday, two Californian men have now been charged with 13 felonies relating to alleged armed robberies ahead of New Years Eve in Las Vegas.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia also denied on Monday the possibility of Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, to be released from prison until their charges progress.

Authorities allege that the two men committed several armed robberies in and around Las Vegas parking lots on December 30 and 31, two of which resulted in shootings that killed Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, and Hyo Sup “Richard. “Um, 60 years old.

Letizia refused to release the men, saying they clearly posed a danger to their community and called them criminal predators. Neither man pleaded guilty to the charges.

Three detectives have testified about the circumstances surrounding the December 31 arrests, and a preliminary evidence hearing is set for February 10.

“They came to town on the busiest weekend of the year to terrorize the community, to terrorize tourists,” Letizia said.

Yamaguchi, of Waipahu, Hawaii, was shot and killed on Dec.31 in the parking lot near the Fashion Show mall after the two allegedly stole her purse and her husband defended himself, police said.

Hours later Um was shot and killed in the Palace Station parking lot. Police said he was seen in security footage playing in the casino before his death, and a detective said Um’s wallet was not found on his body.

The charges were extended on Monday from three original counts to 13 counts, including attempted murder, theft with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said the case could be considered for the death penalty.

Lawyers for Carter and Ruby declined outside of court to comment on their behalf or provide the hometowns of their clients in California. Carter’s family members who attended the bail hearing refused to speak to a reporter.

Um’s hometown was not immediately known, the Clark County, Nevada coroner said.

Detectives described footage from security cameras and witnesses that tied Carter and Ruby to a silver BMW sedan with a temporary California license tag seen in armed robberies also in parking lots at the Wynn Complex on December 30 and of the Sahara hotel-casino on December 31.

DiGiacomo alleged that the two defendants “came to Las Vegas for the purpose of robbing people on New Year’s Day.”

The judge admitted to receiving messages from people in Hawaii about Yamaguchi and the bail hearing, but said she left them unread until they could be shared with prosecutors and defense lawyers. The messages were cached evidence in the case.

Police said Carter and Ruby also attempted to rob a Sahara employee who said a gunman grabbed his backpack and fired a shot as the employee ran for an elevator. This man was not hit by gunfire.

Um’s murder in the Palace Station parking lot occurred at a different parking level and minutes after a woman was confronted by a man who took his things at gunpoint but returned them when she pleaded for her phone and ID to be kept, Detective Tate Sanborn said. .

Carter and Ruby were arrested after parking a silver BMW sedan with a temporary California license tag at the Bally’s hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Sanborn said a search of the vehicle found a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and checks belonging to a woman who had been stolen at gunpoint at the Wynn a day earlier. The weapon matches a cartridge case found in the Sahara, Sanborn said.

DiGiacomo also played for the judge an audio clip of a phone call in a prison in which Ruby allegedly told a woman that he was “the driver, not the gunman” and that he “wanted to make money ( but) did it in a stupid way. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.