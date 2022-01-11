Cosplay and fanservice lovers will love my sweetie in costume

With two of its biggest draws being cosplay and fanservice, it’s no wonder My Dress-Up Darling is one of the most anticipated anime of winter 2022.

My darling in disguise is one of the most anticipated anime of the winter 2022 animated season, only behind the sequels of beloved series like The attack of the Titans and Demon slayer. According to the website, it may even be the first new series on the list. It’s easy to see why, given that its subject matter is cosplay. When popular girl Kitagawa Marin finds out that class lonely Gojo Wakana can sew, she convinces him to help her make her cosplay dreams come true. The problem is, Wakana never made doll clothes.

Cosplay is a staple of convention culture around the world and some have even made it their career. Even if an anime fan doesn’t cosplay, they probably know someone who does. Despite its prevalence, however, cosplay has yet to receive an anime dedicated to it. There are series that feature a character doing cosplay, like Wotakoiis Koyanagi. Others have cosplay in it but don’t focus on it, like Ouran High School Host Club. But no series can be called a cosplay-centric anime. My darling in disguise Maybe this is the one who can, while also bypassing the standard for fanservice.





Many anime fans have at least tried cosplaying before, with some finding a strong passion for it, but even those who have only tried it once can relate to My darling in disguise. Marin and Wakana start out as complete cosplay beginners, with Marin not knowing how to sew and Wakana having never made clothes for a person before. From the development of patterns to the choice of materials, the two take it step by step. They experience con crunch, heat exhaustion, group cosplay, and other events that every cosplayer has faced.





It’s really like a cosplayer’s love letter in such times, and it’s all due to the creator’s hard work. Mangaka Shinichi Fukuda put a lot of effort into the cosplay aspects of My darling in disguise to make it as realistic as possible. In the afterword to every volume published so far, they talk about their research trips for the series. They visited wig shops and cosplay events, interviewed cosplayers, and even tried cosplaying themselves for a better understanding of the subject.

While My darling in disguise takes his cosplay elements very seriously, he’s always having a lot of fun along the way. It’s also a romantic comedy that makes it clear that not all of Wakana’s thoughts are innocent. He has an obvious crush on Marin, and the manga uses the “camera” to show the many facets of his attraction.





Wakana thinks of Marin very fondly once they get to know each other and does her best to respect her personal space, but her desire is clear whenever a sign is shown through her point of view. When he looks at her he ends up focusing on one part of her body and the reader is treated with the same view. Which makesMy darling in disguiseThe different scenes from the standard fanservice, however, are Marin herself.

In many fan service scenes, it’s normal for the focus character to be embarrassed or offended when she realizes she is being watched, but that is not the case with Marin. She is very self-confident and doesn’t care what other people think. This philosophy applies to everything about her, from her shameless otaku interests to her body. Sure, she has limits and makes it clear when she needs privacy, but also doesn’t mind being half-naked in front of a boy while he takes his cosplay measurements.





Marineven initiates part of the fanservice herself, teasing Wakana when he’s flustered or showing a little shamelessness when she needs his advice on tiny cosplay details. She does this a few times in the early chapters of the manga and in doing so acts in fan service instead of putting it through her. In media where the reverse is standard, it is nice to see the standard slightly inflected.

2022 is already hinting that this is a great year for the anime starting with plenty to watch during the winter season. Hopefully, the CloverWorks animation studio captures the magic of Fukuda’s manga and makes My darling in disguise one that cosplay and fanservice fans can’t miss.





