My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2: Wakana shares Hina dolls with Marin

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 reveals the beauty of the mysterious Hina dolls. A young boy glared at the Hina doll, and the old man told him that he made the Hina dolls. The old man told the boys that he would become like him if he practiced making Hina dolls. My Dress-Up Darling reveals the story of a young boy who wants to become a Hina craftsman doll. One day the boy pursues his dream, but a girl arrives and asks him why he liked dolls for girls. She scolds him and reminds him that he must behave like a boy.

The girls told Waakana that she hated him and ran away. Wakana wonders if he should stop chasing his dream. After a few years, Wakana wakes up and looks at the Hina dol he created, but it is incomplete. This Hina doll reminds him of the time he stopped making Hina dolls. Wakana admits that the Hina doll is still beautiful. He met his grandfather and they had morning prayers and then breakfast. Grandpa wonders if Wakana worked hard last night. Wakan reveals that he painted many Hina dolls because his brush didn’t stop.

But he was worried that he might not be able to reach Gramps’ level. Grandpa reminds him that he has been doing this for many years, taking time. Wakana thinks it’s 47, and her grandfather told her to add another year, and it will be 48. Grandpa reminds Wakana that he did not even master the making of the faces or the costumes of the Hina dolls. Wakana admits he has a lot to learn, and Gramps has told him to relax and focus on his homework.

Previously on My Dress-Up Darling Episode 1

Grandpa asks Wakana to make friends, and Wakana coughs after realizing that it is difficult for him to socialize. Wakana wonders why Gramps had this idea. Grandpa realizes that all the time he sees Wakana with Hina dolls. Wakana told him that he has a lot of friends, but that they are busy with clubs. Grandpa is happy that his grandson has friends. Wakana went to school and met some girls who were talking about hating the first period. A handsome guy touched Wakan and apologized because he thought Wakana was his friend.

Wakana realizes that he lied to his grandfather and that he hasn’t made a single friend in his life. Wakana walks into the classroom and sits alone, realizing that his dream is to be a Kashirashi for the Hina dolls. Her hobbies are creating Hina dolls; he overheard other students talking with their friends about what they were doing after school. Wakana realizes that he doesn’t need to befriend anyone because he could make things uncomfortable. But a girl named Marin falls near him and talks to him. Wakana got scared and told Marin he was fine.

Marin leaves with his friends and wonders why Wakana is always left alone. Wakana realizes that Marin spoke to her for the first time, and she is the center of attraction. He wonders if he should watch Marin while chatting with his friends. They told about a guy who tried to get Marin’s number using lame punchlines. But Marin scolds this guy and leaves the store, and Marin’s friends think she’s an ice queen who can be heard being smashed. Wakana realizes that Marin lives in a world where she has accepted. After school, Wakan is left alone in the class.

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 release date

Episode 2 of My Dress-Up Darling will be released on January 16, 2022. Marin returns to find Wakana cleaning the classroom on his own. Wakana wonders if she forgot something. Marin helps Wakan clean up the classroom, but they can’t say a word to each other. She chats with him and realizes that other guys are taking advantage of Wakana’s kindness as he always cleans the classroom on his own. Let’s take a look at the official details of My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2.

Watch My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 Online – Streaming Details

You can watch My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2 will be released online on ANIPLUS & Netflix on Sunday at 12:00 AM JST. You can also watch My Dress-Up-Darling Episode 2 online at Crunchyroll & Funimation for people in the UK. Marin told Wakana to stop living like this since anyone would try to use him. Wakana and Marin become friends and she learns that he loves Hina dolls. Wakana agrees to make a Hina doll for Marin. Let’s meet at the release of My Dress-Up Darling Episode 2.

