Men’s slippers 2022: our favorite pairs

Slippers don’t just keep your feet warm. Slipping on a pair of men’s slippers is also the perfect way to relax: as soon as your feet step into the sheepskin-lined nirvana, nothing can distract you from your homebase ambitions (except maybe your short TV remote. battery). Soon you will find plenty of other excuses to wear them. Tucking your toes into plush slippers in the morning makes it much easier to get out of a warm bed. And when you get home from work, you’ll revel in the sweet relief of ditching your dress shoes for slip-ons.

There is a dizzying array of men’s slippers on the market, ranging from elk skin moccasins lined with flannel to velvet slippers, best paired with a tuxedo jacket. But the form is only a consideration. Today’s slippers come with functional features that add comfort (like memory foam footbeds), durability (water resistant uppers) and versatility (a rubber outsole). for walks outside). We’ve compiled our list of this season’s top picks to include a bit of everything from luxurious to budget-friendly. But all of these men’s slippers share the same mission: to keep you warm.

The best slippers for men in 2022

1. Ugg Scuff Slippers

Like donning your favorite sweatshirts, donning Uggs wool-lined Scuff slippers signals the world that you are emptying your schedule for the rest of the day. Made from recycled fibers to reduce environmental impact, the comfortable wool lining naturally regulates temperature and also does a remarkable job of wicking away moisture, so you won’t have to worry about sweaty feet.

[$80; ugg.com]

2. Mulo suede-trimmed corduroy slippers

Handcrafted with soft corduroy and suede trims, these backless slippers from Mulo are almost too stylish to be relegated to home alone. Formed on an Oxford shape, they sit on a base of sustainably sourced natural rubber soles and are lined with recycled moleskin that will adapt to your feet over time.

[$225; mrporter.com]

3. Adidas Adilette Comfort slides

Adidas’ classic water-resistant slippers aren’t just for gym showers or lazing by the pool. The Adilette Comfort Slides can also energize tired soles at home thanks to the cushioned Cloudfoam Plus material incorporated into the contoured sockliner. The one-piece bandage-style upper features the three-stripe Adidas logo for retro appeal. And yes, you can perfectly wear them with socks inside the house only, please.

[$35; adidas.com]

4. Dearfoams Alpine Bern hoof liner

Alpine clogs are a slam dunk if you’re looking for more bang for your buck. The combination of micro-wool and microsuede uppers provides excellent comfort and the wool lining lets your feet breathe. The non-slip outsole (made from seaweed) is durable enough to be worn on short trips outdoors. Best of all, the entire slipper is machine washable, so your pair can stay clean season after season.

[$54; dearfoams.com]

5. Malibu Colony Moc Sandals

Best known for its woven Huarache sandals, Malibu also designs a stunning collection of indoor and outdoor slippers. This Colony moccasin is wrapped in quilted faux suede on the outside and is lined with sherpa fleece for cloud-like comfort. Unlike other slippers on the market, this pick has exceptional arch support and the crepe de Malaysia rubber sole creates a bouncy feel as well.

[$150; malibusandals.com]

6. LL Bean double-sole leather slippers, lined with sheepskin

To all homebuyers: know that the LL Beana brand, synonymous with resistant outerwear, has not given up on the sofa. The Maine heritage brand not only sells some of the most comfortable slippers on the market, it also produces them in a dizzying array of styles and materials. This is the most premium option. It’s constructed with a full grain leather upper and double sole, and it’s lined with sheepskin for extra warmth. Rawhide laces give this pair a cabin-friendly look.

[$119; llbean.com]

7. Grenson Sly

British shoemaker Grenson makes his Sly moccasins with the same attention to detail as his world famous brogues, chunky boots and moccasins. These slippers are inspired by the latter, note the hand-sewn details and the refined silhouette. From the plush Italian cigar suede upper to the sheepskin lining and padded footbed, the leather-sole Sly delivers serious style and comfort to match.

[$295; grenson.com]

8. Mari Hacienda LX Day

Hari Mari launched a collection of flip flops, but the brand has since expanded its offering to include sturdy boots and slippers for everyday wear with one percent of sales going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We love the weather-resistant Hacienda LX, which is made from full-grain leather, Texas sheepskin lining, memory foam-lined footbed and rubber sole.

[$160; harimari.com]

9. Del Toro slippers in black leather

Luxury shoe brand Del Toro hasn’t cut back on the design of its first house slipper, which is part of the brand’s first new collection in two years. Handcrafted in Italy with Napa leather and a foam-padded footbed, the sleek silhouette of the backless slippers hints at shoemakers’ flagship product: the Italian velvet slipper. While the plush heel is stamped with the Del Toro logo, there is still enough room for a monogram, so you can brand the shoe as yours and only yours.

[$225; deltoroshoes.com]

10. Quoddy Dorm Boot

Inspired by the original dorm boot, a high top shoe invented to keep students warm while they slept in the drafty dorms of Maines prep schools, the post-graduation version of Quoddys directly wins Ace. Handcrafted with top-notch materials in Lewiston, ME, the Dorm boots feature double-sided sheepskin and a flexible Vibram rubber sole for durability and traction, as well as a fleece lining for extra warmth . The heels have tabs for easy on and off.

[$199; quoddy.com]

11. Olukai Mahana

Comfort reigns supreme with the Olukais Mahana slipper. It is made from a light and slightly insulating jersey fabric and lined inside with a soft terry cloth for exceptional comfort. Don’t worry if your slippers tend to stink over time, the liner is removable and machine washable. The soft, hand-sewn upper sits on a non-marking rubber outsole with crosshatch for added traction at home, on the deck, or wherever you lounge.

[$120; olukai.com]

12. Glerups boot

Leave it to the Danes to design the ultimate winter slipper. This soft and comfortable boot is made from 100% wool for a comfortable feel and natural temperature regulation (all season), and is paired with a vegetable tanned calfskin outsole for grip and durability. .

[$125; glerups.com]

13. Rock slides of the Under Armor project

A favorite of an MJ editor, Under Armors Project Rock Slides takes your typical slide to the next level. The chunky midsole features a generous layer of Charged foam for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot, and the sturdy Michelin Wild Gripper outsole provides great traction when you need to go out.

[$65; underarmour.com]

