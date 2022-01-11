SocialMiami – Tara’s Fashion Take





Tara’s fashion The Miami insider celebrated the opening of Hairspray and the holidays. Any excuse for wearing a big wig is a win-win for us, and the opening night of Hair spray at the Arsht Center, the first Broadway show to return to Miami since the pandemic – was the perfect reason. I assured Gino Campodonico, the senior communications director of the performing arts centers, that my titian ginger grant red wig was wider than upright – lest he move our center orchestra seats to a less desirable location so as not to obstruct the view from other viewers and started planning my look. High ’60s or maybe something understated with a retro inspiration that would honor the theme without embarrassing the husband? Undecided, I texted Martine Borgomanero Basabe, whose radar style is always on the go, and thought she was considering adding a punk element to her look, which sounded fun. She ended up wearing such a stylish ensemble that she was the only one who could get away with an oversized, bead-studded denim jacket on silver lurex flares, both signed Forever 21 (all the secret weapons of the fashionistas), with black and white sneakers and a fabulous Roger Vivier shoulder bag in silver leather. Her husband, Fabien Basabé, wore one of his timeless uniforms: a white western shirt, black blazer, black jeans, brown suede pieces, a jumpsuit of Tom Ford and Fay from Tods with a tangle of semi-precious pearl bracelets from Tres Glam Jewelry Lisa Gastineau on the hand of his watch. My black and white tight waist collared dress with a loose Moschino skirt looked Hair spray part has yet to transfer to Cartoon, unlike the Ginger Grant rocking wig, which did and was unceremoniously removed by Mr. D in a very Neely OHara-Helen Lawson brawl moment a few minutes before going out. We understood on a turban. No turban was allowed, however, on Christmas Eve, however festive, for the annual feast which Mr. D and I hosted at Casa DAnnunzio. (However, I was wearing vintage, which he didn’t seem to mind, probably because it was glittery with a thigh-high slit.) The dress code was holiday glamor, which didn’t stop the icon. of fashion. Barbara hulanicki by wearing his double-breasted blazer and Balmain leggings all in signature rock black, a perfect match. Super stylist and my monthly Women of Tomorrow co-mentor Elysze Held wore a lipstick sweater by Belgian designer Bernadette d’Anvers that had cutouts on the upper arm and a large bow on one shoulder a modern holiday classic that was so amazing she paid for it retail, a she confided. Gallery owner Gloria Porcella, which reminds me of an Italian version of Edie sedgwick but without the destructive behavior, wore a silver sequin mini dress from Retrofete that was pure It Girl. For New Years Eve, something shiny, satin, or glitter is pretty much de rigueur for women, and it’s always interesting to see how that translates. At a house party to celebrate the New Year, hosted by The Basabès at Shiloh, their 1940 Mediterranean home named after Brad and Angelina’s offspring, we’ve seen all of the above including Fabians’ mother Maryann basabe in a classic St. John’s (so elegant) black satin pantsuit and guest Poliana Alencar, a Brazilian femme fatale effortlessly chic in a gold sequin mini dress that should only be worn by someone as slim and toned as she is. Men came either with trendy sweaters or knitted shirts, like Polianas’ boyfriend, model Jason morgan who wore an Orlebar Brown sweater, or full tuxedos with bow ties, like Mr. D and our dapper host, Fabien. When I chose some really practical shoes to go with my Marchesa dress in ethereal rose gold (Gucci block heel loafers make it easier to navigate the backyard steps and sidewalk in Shiloh), I remembered brilliant words from Hair sprays catchy final number, You Cant Stop the Beat, – written by songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott michael wittman, and delivered to perfection by the incredible Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from RuPaul’s Drag race) like Edna Turnblad – which pretty much sums up my attitude to turbans, moccasins, sweaters with cats on them and other style expressions that not everyone understands (insert the Dancing Girl emoji): You can’t stop my happiness, cause I love the way I am

And you can’t stop my knife and fork when I see a Christmas ham

So if you don’t like how I look, well, I don’t care! – You can’t stop the beat Tara Solomon has been documenting Miami since the late 1980s, spanning style, philanthropy, society, and modern culture. She has written for publications such as The Miami Herald, Elle, In Style, Food & Wine, People en Espanol, Vogue Latinoamrica and German Vogue. Newly married, Tara recounts her domestic life on Instagram to @tarasolomon. (Photo by Olga Miljko.)

