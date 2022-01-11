Connect with us

Sydney's wife Erin Hargans weighing 160 kilograms with PCOS lost seven dress sizes

A young woman whose weight gain compromised her chances of one day becoming a mom gave up seven dress sizes in a stunning body transformation.

Erin Hargans, of Sydney, tipped the scales at 159.9kg at her heaviest weight after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, in her 20s.

Watch the video above while Erin trains with weight training

At worst, the 28-year-old – who wore clothes sizes 24-26 – fell asleep on a full stomach after eating huge portions of a carb-filled dinner with a soft drink followed by chocolate or ice cream.

But to achieve her dream of starting a family, she knew she had to overcome her bad eating habits to get healthy.

Determined to get her weight under control, Erin lost 62kg after having no choice but to turn to gastric sleeve surgery to avoid suffering from a series of serious illnesses and health issues.

I knew I had always wanted to start a family one day and didn’t want health complications to compromise that, Erin says. 7Life.

PCOS fueled my weight gain and made it almost impossible for me to lose weight naturally, while still being stuck in bad habits.

After being stuck at home during the lockdown in 2020, I realized it’s now or never to take the plunge and lose weight to improve my overall health and lifestyle. My biggest goal was to cure my PCOS so that one day I could be a mom.

Life Before Weight Loss

Before her dramatic weight loss, the operations manager said she lived on an unhealthy diet.

Daily eating was never good, she recalls.

I skipped breakfast and lunch and then ate a huge serving of carb-based dinner with a non-alcoholic drink followed by whatever was sweet.

I ate very late at night and immediately fell asleep with a full stomach.

As the hormonal disorder caused her weight gain, Erin says her busy lifestyle made it even more difficult for her to find the time to exercise.

I’ve always been very career-oriented, which means I didn’t take the time to enjoy a morning or afternoon walk or a gym class, she says.

While his weekends were reserved for socializing with friends or family – and catch-ups were always accompanied by food, cheese platters and cocktails.

Turning point

In September 2020, she turned to gastric sleeve surgery after deciding to lose weight for the sake of her health.

It took her over 15 months to lose weight to a height of 12-14 after losing 62kg.

Weight loss surgery was the best decision I have ever made, she said.

Some may see this as the easy way out. I had these thoughts before taking on the challenge. But over the past 15 months, I have worked harder than ever before, not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

Losing large amounts of weight has a mental impact if you don’t listen to your body and recognize the difference between its wants and needs.

After the operation, Erin says she had to learn to eat regularly throughout the day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

