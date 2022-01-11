Sydney’s wife Erin Hargans weighing 160 kilograms with PCOS lost seven dress sizes

A young woman whose weight gain compromised her chances of one day becoming a mom gave up seven dress sizes in a stunning body transformation.

Erin Hargans, of Sydney, tipped the scales at 159.9kg at her heaviest weight after being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, in her 20s.

At worst, the 28-year-old – who wore clothes sizes 24-26 – fell asleep on a full stomach after eating huge portions of a carb-filled dinner with a soft drink followed by chocolate or ice cream.

But to achieve her dream of starting a family, she knew she had to overcome her bad eating habits to get healthy.

Determined to get her weight under control, Erin lost 62kg after having no choice but to turn to gastric sleeve surgery to avoid suffering from a series of serious illnesses and health issues.

I knew I had always wanted to start a family one day and didn’t want health complications to compromise that, Erin says. 7Life.

PCOS fueled my weight gain and made it almost impossible for me to lose weight naturally, while still being stuck in bad habits.

After being stuck at home during the lockdown in 2020, I realized it’s now or never to take the plunge and lose weight to improve my overall health and lifestyle. My biggest goal was to cure my PCOS so that one day I could be a mom.

Life Before Weight Loss

Before her dramatic weight loss, the operations manager said she lived on an unhealthy diet.

Daily eating was never good, she recalls.

I skipped breakfast and lunch and then ate a huge serving of carb-based dinner with a non-alcoholic drink followed by whatever was sweet.

I ate very late at night and immediately fell asleep with a full stomach.

As the hormonal disorder caused her weight gain, Erin says her busy lifestyle made it even more difficult for her to find the time to exercise.

I’ve always been very career-oriented, which means I didn’t take the time to enjoy a morning or afternoon walk or a gym class, she says.

While his weekends were reserved for socializing with friends or family – and catch-ups were always accompanied by food, cheese platters and cocktails.

Turning point

In September 2020, she turned to gastric sleeve surgery after deciding to lose weight for the sake of her health.

It took her over 15 months to lose weight to a height of 12-14 after losing 62kg.

Weight loss surgery was the best decision I have ever made, she said.

Some may see this as the easy way out. I had these thoughts before taking on the challenge. But over the past 15 months, I have worked harder than ever before, not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally.

Losing large amounts of weight has a mental impact if you don’t listen to your body and recognize the difference between its wants and needs.

After the operation, Erin says she had to learn to eat regularly throughout the day.

It was a lot harder than it looks, she explains.

I changed my diet to be protein focused, making sure I was eating enough of the right foods even though the portion sizes were 10 times smaller.

She began training with a strength and conditioning trainer twice a week, walking regularly and incorporating a balance between work and home lifestyle.

I feel so proud of the person I was then and that I am today, but I’m also very sad for the person I was then, she says.

Typical day on a plate

Meals are different for Erin every day.

I never like to eat the same things day to day, I get bored with my food too easily, so I prefer to mix them up every day. But all meals are protein focused, she says.

Breakfast: Iced latte with a scoop of protein and protein milk with eggs or avocado on toast or protein oats with fruit

Breakfast: Chicken and salad sandwich, cold meats or tuna or wrap

Having dinner: Home-cooked portion-controlled meals – protein, mixed vegetables, carbohydrates and fats

Snacks: Cheese and crackers, protein bar and fruit

Despite eating healthier foods, Erin says she never deprives herself of the foods she loves.

Learning to eat a balanced diet is so important and has been the most rewarding obstacle to overcome on this journey, she says.

If you want a slice of the pie, you’ve got the slice of the cake. Never worry, life is too short for you to neglect the things you love.

Her fitness routine now includes daily walks, a 45- to 60-minute trainer workout twice a week, and a HIIT circuit.

I’m not the repeat type, so mixing up each session is super important, she says

To advance

Looking at old photos of herself, Erin says: I have always been confident and have never been the type to shy away – but after losing 62kg, I regained self-esteem and self-esteem that I didn’t know existed.

Things that I would accept historically – I don’t do them anymore because I know exactly what I deserve and I won’t take anything less.

And it’s sad to think that I didn’t feel like that 60kg heavier, but society has a funny way of making you feel like you deserve less when you absolutely don’t. I love the girl I was 15 months ago, but she loves herself so much more today.

For those struggling to lose weight, Erin says: Stick to your real goal and understand why you want to lose weight.

Find your reasoning and do it for yourself, not for someone else. The second you believe in yourself, an indestructible force springs from within. I wouldn’t do a single thing differently, I loved every step of my trip.

If you’re about to begin your fitness journey, Erin suggests taking as many photos as possible along the way.

You’ll have days where you look in the mirror and see whoever you had five, 10 or 25kg ago – but throw it next to a photo of the old you and all that silly mind games. will disappear. You will see how far you’ve come, she said.

Never say no to going out with friends or family because you’re afraid there isn’t a healthy option.

There always is – grab a burger without a bread or have a steak with veggies or a salad instead of fries. You are able to make these smarter decisions, just believe in yourself.