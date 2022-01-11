The best spring 2022 fashion campaigns





The start of a new year coincides with new campaigns from all your favorite brands! From Michael Kors’ ode to New York with Kendall Jenner to Hunter Schafer reuniting Prada, this season’s fashion ads are back in full force. See below, for all of the top spring 2022 fashion campaigns. Prada Spring 2022 Campaign Hunter Schafer, who showed up at the Euphoria premiere last week in a custom Prada dress, is the star of the brand’s new ‘In the Mood’ spring 2022 campaign (alongside models Selena Forrest and Julia Nobis ). This is Schafer’s second campaign for the Italian house after doing the advertisements for its Galleria bag last May. Also, according to the brand’s press release, emerging image designers will be invited to the set throughout the season to interpret Prada’s collection, campaign and vibe through photos and videos. Michael Kors Spring 2022 Collection Campaign Michael Kors pays tribute to New York City for his latest campaign, which stars Kendall Jenner atop Prospect Tower in East Manhattan, posing against the Tudor City sign with the Chrysler Building and the New York skyline in the back – plan. When I think of what lasts, it’s romantic love, romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city, says Michael Kors. With this campaign, we wanted to bring the urban romance and unique juxtaposition of New York City strength and courage to life with the love it inspires over and over again. Salvatore Ferragamo Spring 2022 Campaign Ferragamo takes us on a summer getaway in the Mediterranean for its Spring 2022 campaign, shot by Hugo Comte. A accompanying video produced by Amalia Ulman and starring actor Amalia Ulman (Moonlight, When they see us etc.) sees the cast frolic in an idyllic Italian landscape while highlighting the brand’s iconic accessories for the new season, including Vara models, Gancini buckles, Tramezza loafers and Studio bags. Moschino Spring 2022 Campaign Jeremy Scott has once again brought together the dream team Steven Meisel, Carlyne Cerf from Dudzeele, Pat McGrath, Guido Palau for his Moschino Spring 2022 campaign. Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hamaam and others present the brand’s collection on the theme of childhood which premiered at New York’s Bryant Park in September with baby pastels, stuffed elephants, giraffes and seals.

