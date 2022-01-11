Kendall Jenner finally reveals her decision to wear this dress as a bridesmaid at Lauren Perez’s wedding





Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has revealed what prompted her to wear the revealing black dress to a friends wedding, which drew criticism from countless fans. In November, Jenner joined model Bella Hadid as the bridesmaid for the wedding of her best friend, social media star Lauren Perezs. The wedding party wore dresses by Australian designer Bec & Bridge for the ceremony, but it was Jenners’ reception dress that made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 26-year-old shared photos of herself in a barely visible black Mnot dress, with gaping cutouts showcasing her famous figure. But social media users have piled on the star for the inappropriate choice. Apparently Kendall Jenner thought it was an appropriate outfit to wear as a guest to a wedding, one person fumed on Twitter. I’d kick it if she showed up with that. Another commented: I’d rather Kendall Jenner wear a wedding dress to my wedding than this black dress, thank you and good night everyone. Now Jenner and the bride have revealed their choice of dress after Perez shared new photos from her wedding. A social network drew attention to the dress that stole the show: inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner I’m ashamed for you. Camera icon Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber at Lauren Perez’s wedding Credit: Instagram Another fired back, if the bride herself doesn’t mess around (give ***) why do you care? relax, which Perez agreed to. And the bride herself agreed. Tell them! SHE WAS GORGEOUS AND I LOVED IT! replied the young groom. And Jenner also addressed the backlash for the first time, revealing that she sought the bride’s approval for the outfit before wearing it. Obvi also asked for your approval in advance, she also responded to the bride. Perez married his partner David Waltzer, a music label manager, in mid-November for his Jewish ceremony in Miami. The social media star wore a strapless Vera Wang dress down the aisle and changed into a Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Nike Air Force 1s for the reception.

