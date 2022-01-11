GLOBAL FASHION BRAND CLAIRE’S NAMES RICHARD FLINT PRESIDENT OF EUROPE | national news





Retail veteran joins Claire’s, further strengthening the brand’s European footprint HOFFMAN DOMAINS, Illinois., January 11, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Global fashion brand Claire’s Stores, Inc. Announces Appointment of Richard flint as president of Europe where he will lead the brand’s activities on the continent, focusing on growth through channels in the European market. Flint will report to Claire’s CEO, Ryan vero. With over two decades of retail experience, Flint’s proven track record in key leadership roles, along with his strategic approach to growing and changing businesses, will be an integral part of Claire’s will. to further extend the brand’s international presence through Europe. Flint will focus on amplifying Claire’s European presence through a strong growth pipeline and international supply chain development to optimize the flow of products to customers through Claire’s channels, putting more emphasis on ‘focus on its growing concession business. “Richard brings extensive experience, in-depth market knowledge and a drive to optimize growth, which will be instrumental in positioning our brand and our long-term success as a global fashion brand that inspires self-expression. “, said Ryan vero, Chief executive officer. “I look forward to working closely with Richard to bring our vision for Claire’s to life.” “Claire’s is a powerful brand with an engaged global audience, and my mission is to expand Claire’s international presence, seamlessly delivering the brand’s cutting-edge products, memorable in-store experiences and piercing services. industry-leading ears to even more customers in Europe, allowing them to express themselves with our brand ”, declared Richard flint, President of Europe. Flint most recently served as Chief Growth Officer and Board Member of HEMA, where he generated significant growth through his digital and multichannel leadership and vision. Flint was also intimately involved in the company’s merger and acquisition initiative, playing a key role in the management team responsible for the sale of HEMA BV in 2018 and the subsequent sale of the company to a capital consortium. -investment in december 2020. Prior to HEMA, Flint was Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer at Nike, leading the company’s operations in Greater China, including the turnaround in the retail sales of its brand fleet and the dramatic increase in e-commerce performance across all platforms and digital properties owned. About Claire’s Stores, Inc. Claire’s Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated global fashion brand committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive and well-organized products and experiences. For more than 50 years, Claire’s has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, offering a cutting-edge assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people around the world to style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire’s and Icing, the company offers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with own and concession stores around the world. North America and Europe as well as franchised stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information about Claire’s is available at www.clairestores.com. MEDIA CONTACT Katie settles down – Brand communication specialist [email protected] Phone: +44 (0) 1212 507 922 Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722314/Claires_Richard_Flint_BW.jpg Logo –https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631509/Claires_Stores_Logo.jpg

