Internet trains man who bet on groom’s wedding dress fund

The internet was quick to rally around a bride-to-be after detailing her fiancés’ costly financial decisions in a viral article on Monday.

Posted in Reddit’s popular r / AmITheA ** hole subreddit with the headline “IATA for being upset that my fiance spent all the money on my wedding dress and our future home?” The Publish received over 11,600 votes and nearly 3,000 comments in just nine hours. Written by Redditor u / sinkle123, the Reddit post included an explanation of her fiancé’s massive error and his nonchalant behavior afterwards.

Explaining that she and her fiance are getting married in two months, u / sinkle123 said her family recently gave them a large sum of money to cover wedding expenses and a wedding dress. For his fiance’s bachelor party, he and 10 of his friends went to Las Vegas and the couple agreed to a $ 1,000 gambling budget.

According to u / sinkle123, this budget has been exploded.

“The day after the party I got a call from the bank and found out that my fiance had spent all of my parents’ gift on gambling and lost everything,” she wrote. “It was disappointing because he has struggled with a gambling addiction in the past, but has done really well for the past two years.”

The Redditor added that her fiancé justified her behavior by saying that gambling will always be a temptation for him, but she stood firm on who was to blame for losing the substantial sum of money.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to do right now,” she wrote. “He thinks I should just buy a cheaper wedding dress, but I don’t think I should have to because it’s his fault, not mine.”

According to National Responsible Gaming Center, about one percent of the adult population in the United States has a serious gambling problem. And with the increasing prevalence of online gambling and its increasing legalization, data shows that six to nine percent of youth and young adults encounter problems related to the game.

Although some games, such as online poker or slot machines, have been touted as “riskier” than others, the National Center for Responsible Gaming reports that people can get into trouble with all types of games. money, from sports betting to casino games.

While u / sinkle123’s fiancé did not specify which games led her to play the couple’s important gift, the Redditor clarified that she now has no hope of buying the wedding dress she wanted to.

“I have no idea how we’re going to pay for the wedding dress I’m supposed to buy, let alone contribute around the house,” she wrote.

According to Brides.com, the national average cost of a wedding dress is $ 1,631, including alterations. However, wedding dresses typically range between $ 500 and $ 4,000, with costs varying depending on a host of factors including designer, fabric, embellishments, and accessories. Brides.com also offers a handful of money-saving tips for brides-to-be, but unfortunately for u / sinkle123, the Bridal Magazine offers little advice when it comes to buying a wedding dress after your wedding. fiancé wagered all the money set aside for it. .

In the first viral comment of the Reddit post, which received over 35,000 votes, Redditor u / amijustinsane advised u / sinkle123 to stop thinking about how to pay for her wedding dress and start wondering if she was to marry her fiancé.

“[Not the a**hole]. But you have to put the brakes on the marriage brutally, “they wrote.” The fact that he blames you and tells you that you should understand that this would all be a struggle for him ?? Unacceptable… and that’s before you even considered him a hole ** for using the wedding budget on something for him. “

“Don’t marry this man,” they added.

Redditor u / indigbogwitch offered similar advice and questioned the original poster’s fiance for agreeing to a bachelor party in Las Vegas when he knew he had a gambling problem.

“You should leave him,” they commented. “Why did a gambling addict have his bachelorette party in Vegas?” Big red flag right there. “

Although many Redditors have focused on the Las Vegas bachelor party, one commentator said that if u / sinkle123 were to reconsider their upcoming marriage, it is best that this gambling loss occurs before the big day. and not after.

“[Not the a**hole]”Redditor wrote u / TheDreadPirateJeff.” At least you find out NOW before it destroys your credit, costs you bankruptcy, robs you more, ends up in jail or worse.