Who to hire to build the fashion metaverse
An unconventional post may soon start appearing on fashion job sites: Wanted: Metaverse Design Specialist; no experience needed.
Fashion brands that cram into the virtual fashion craze are finding that finding the people needed to operate in the metaverse can be just as complicated as the technology itself. Experts in Web3, non-fungible tokens and other emerging categories have plenty of options: Jobs mentioning the metaverse climbed 1,042% between November 2020 and November 2021, according to Indeed. Posts using the keyword crypto grew 300% over the same time period. Companies better known for their runway looks than their tech talents may not be the top pick for top talent.
Brands have a long-term interest in acquiring and training talent, experts say. This can mean training current employees in new skills and expanding the types of people they hire for technical and engineering roles in the first place. In some cases, this may mean hiring recent college graduates or early-career professionals from adjacent industries who have completed coding programs lasting several months.
What we saw with a bunch of companies needing to fill positions [for the metaverse]is that they had to show great flexibility in the qualifications of these people, said Abby Hunter-Syed, partner of LDV Capital, a start-up venture capital fund that invests in companies. of visual technology.
Go off the beaten track
Three years ago, when Tommy Hilfiger decided to produce 100% of its clothing via 3D design by 2022, the company knew it would require an overhaul of its organizational processes and staff.
So she created an in-house incubator, called Stitch, which functioned as a start-up made up of two groups: software engineers who would develop proprietary 3D design technology, and creatives who could train and transform the existing design teams of the company. ‘company, said Martijn Hagman, Managing Director of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.
While the brand is still a long way from its ambitious goal of using 3D design across its entire clothing line about 55% of the way, Hagman said the incubator itself was the essential tool to help it achieve. attract the caliber of technological talent required to get such a project off the ground.
You want to provide these tech-savvy people with an environment where they can really excel at their core skill and build something new, unique and inspiring for them, Hagman said. To attract this talent, the names Tommy Hilfiger and PVH are not enough on their own.
The brand will use this same strategy with a new incubator, Metaverse Studio, which will help the company experiment and test and learn how to become a formidable player in the virtual reality space, he said.
Like many fashion brands, Tommy Hilfiger also relies on third parties to achieve its virtual ambitions, Hagman said. In addition to collaborations with Roblox and Animal Crossing, the brand has been working since 2019 with Obsess, an e-commerce platform that builds virtual stores.
But if the Metaverse is to live up to its hype and fashion companies are serious about profiting from it in the long run, they will need to develop a talent management strategy that will allow them to develop their own strike force. The starting point for most companies is to find an initial group of qualified 3D designers and engineers to work with or develop the technology.
I think the biggest challenge to hire today is a senior 3D engineer because everyone needs one, said Hunter-Syed.
Attract talent
Not all companies will need to form an incubator like Tommy Hilfiger, but to attract experienced engineers they will need to offer salaries that compete with tech giants like Google and Meta, rather than their fashion peers.
The first step we had to do was tell people that we can pay more and that we are doing something really interesting, said George Yashin, managing director of Zero10, an applications and technology start-up in the world. Russian-based fashion that allows users to buy and wear digital clothing. [In response] we have guys from some of the biggest companies in russia.
Another option is to hire recent graduates from engineering and design schools. Lack of experience isn’t necessarily a problem, said Neha Singh, founder and CEO of Obsess, who has also worked with Coach, Dermalogica and Farfetch to build their online stores using augmented reality that mimics shopping. in person.
In 3D design, most specialists have an architectural visualization background where they work with real estate developers and architects to create 3D renderings of buildings or video game development, Singh said.
What we really need is a combination of these [expertises] along with a few other skills and it’s hard to find, she says. So in a way less experience is good because these [people] are ready to learn that they can look at the things that are happening in the metaverse and develop their skills in that regard.
A passion for fashion should top the qualifying list, said Hunter-Syed.
What you’re really looking for are artists who now need to go 3D, she said.
