Hollywood highlights Brunello Cucinelli’s red carpet looks – WWD

MILAN – Throughout her career, Nicole Kidman has never hesitated to make bold clothing choices. One of his latest fashion statements shone the spotlight on Brunello Cucinelli, whose brand has gradually and steadily gained visibility on the red carpet.

In December, Kidman made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to discuss her role as Lucille Ball on “Being the Ricardos,” and the Oscar-winning actress made an impression again, sparkling in a Brunello Spring. Cucinelli. Made-to-measure 2022 pantsuit. In a honey taupe color lit by a cascade of sequins, the end effect was that of a glamorous yet very sophisticated look, and appropriate for the occasion.

Nicole Kidman at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on December 8, 2021.

Also in December, at the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections,” Keanu Reeves wore a classic dark suit over a white shirt and regimental tie – perhaps nodding to a potential return of this accessory. recently overlooked – all by Brunello Cucinelli.

Keanu Reeves attends “The Matrix Resurrections” US Red Carpet Premiere at the Castro Theater on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco.

Having become the go-to luxury fashion resource for tech titans ranging from Jack Dorsey, formerly of Twitter, to Jeff Bezos (including a much-criticized look the Amazon founder wore on New Years Eve), Cucinelli is aiming for now to achieve the same high profile on the Hollywood red carpet. In fact, the company took its collection to Los Angeles in December to show it off to stylists and stars ahead of the upcoming round of awards shows and movie premieres – many of which have unfortunately been postponed or canceled due to the Omicron variant. . The brand, best known for its men’s clothing, also aims to strengthen its profile among women in the future, which will be helped by clothes like Kidman.

“I am very happy to see these young women and men wearing our clothes, but mostly because they are drawn to our style and our tastes and because they look at our company and how it behaves – they are not under contract. “Cucinelli said of his Hollywood Fans. “They wear our creations with pleasure because they know how our products were made and how we behave, in harmony with the universe, and how much we value craftsmanship and quality.

Cucinelli referred to her conversations with “the exceptional” Angelina Jolie, who wears her clothes “in private”.

“She does so much for children and she asked us about the Brunello Cucinelli for Humanity project. We can do things together, ”he said, referring to his new label, launched in 2020, amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Cucinelli takes unsold merchandise out of season and, rather than shrinking it to generate income or shipping it to a discount, it is simply given away.

Likewise, Sharon Stone, who is also active in several charitable projects, approached Cucinelli to collaborate on donations.

Human sustainability and humanistic capitalism have long been the foundations of his business, which translates into “working and living in harmony with creation”, and the entrepreneur referred to the invitation he received from the Prime Minister Italian Mario Draghi speaking at the G20 meeting. in Rome in October on these issues. “People put it all together and are drawn to the way we behave,” he argued.

Cucinelli – who spoke ahead of the release of the company’s preliminary year-end results on Monday – stressed the importance “of a healthy and sustainable balance between profit and giving back, which, by balancing work and private life , and the desire to repair and reuse, are core values ​​of our Casa di Moda and we have always tried to run our business according to these high and noble principles.

That may be true, but it is also true that Cucinelli never completely gave up on producing bespoke looks even at the height of the sportswear trend and it feels good to him as people are eager to. come back to dress for events, he nodded.

“After this last wave, in two or three months there will be a lot more events and everyone will want to dress well,” he said. “It can be done in a cooler way, by combining a sneaker with a sartorial or tailor-made look, for example. “

While envisioning more leisurely times, the Omicron variant has put the brakes on Cucinelli’s participation in the Pitti Uomo, which is due to be held in Florence from Tuesday to Thursday, as reported. This was called a “difficult decision, but considered essential”. However, the brand will be present on the digital platform of the international men’s fashion show, Pitti Connect.

The brand’s fall 2022 men’s sales campaign will go ahead as planned, with the help of a medical post that will test clients and employees in the Brunello Cucinelli showrooms in Milan, New York and Shanghai. Cucinelli will present the brand’s fall collection for men in Milan on Saturday, as part of the city’s menswear week.

“We believe this is a decision based on a healthy understanding of the current situation facing Italy and the whole world,” said Cucinelli. “We also believe that it is a choice made with the same sense of responsibility felt in recent months and which we hope will lead to a return to a normalcy of life and human relations. I believe in hope, I also accept what cannot be changed, as Thomas More said. At the end of the year, we have had time to pause, reflect and reflect. The pandemic is about to pass and we have had time to look up to the sky. “

Jonathan Bailey attends the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with Boss wearing Brunello Cucinelli at Tate Modern on September 1, 2021 in London.

Cucinelli, who serves as executive chairman and creative director of his publicly traded company, said he had “strong expectations for the next two years, where we confirm our expectations of pleasant, healthy and balanced growth. around 10% in 2022. and 2023 ”, based on orders for the spring 2022 collection and the“ very positive sales trend ”for the fall 2021 season.