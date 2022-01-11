Meaning and durability; How fashion is trying to go greener





When the world discusses reducing its burden of carbon emissions, industries like electricity, transportation, steel and a few others are often presented as the dirtiest. However, it is often forgotten that the clothing industry contributes 10% of global carbon emissions annually. Besides emissions, clothing is only one of the main contributors to the global accumulation of waste. While fashion and clothing consumption isn’t expected to drop anytime soon, consumers often have the choice between looking great or saving the planet. The problem with dirty fashion As other industries are witnessing a revolution in technology and practices to reduce their carbon footprint, the clothing industry is also slowly moving towards more sustainable practices. But the impact of pollution and emissions produced by industry is far greater than the current efforts to combat them. Clothing is one of the most polluting industries on the planet, accounting for 10 percent of all carbon emissions produced by human activity each year. Most of these emissions occur during production and shipping. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the carbon footprint of a single pair of jeans is 33.4 kilograms. For other types of clothing it can be much more. It’s not only carbon that is released into the environment from clothing, so are plastics. Clothing is one of the main sources of microplastics in the environment. Synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, acrylic, elastane and others release microplastics when washed, thrown or thrown away. Studies estimate that nearly 35 percent of the microplastic content found in the oceans comes from clothing. The clothing industry also has a big impact on water. The production of clothing requires massive amounts of water, but the by-product is contaminated water. The industry as a whole is responsible for 20 percent of the world’s wastewater production. Runoff water from textile mills is toxic and dangerous, containing up to 72 chemicals due to the dyeing process. Finally, clothes are responsible for filling a significant part of the world’s landfills. Less than 1 percent of all fabrics are recycled due to technological constraints. Clothing consumption also presents a barrier as fiber production is expected to reach 160 million tonnes by 2050, according to UK charity Ellen MacArthur Foundation. What is done? Companies have started to make changes in both their businesses and their technologies to make fashion greener. A large number of companies have started sourcing raw materials in a sustainable manner in order to reduce the potential environmental impact of fiber cultivation. Fashion companies have also started to introduce special clothing lines made from sustainably sourced materials. Another method that many companies use is the use of recycled plastic to make clothing, which is slowly being adopted by major clothing brands. Other sustainable practices are slowly catching up in the fashion industry, with some brands shifting to recycling waste to make textile products that no longer produce waste. This includes repairing clothing or items to make them last longer, using older clothing for other purposes, and investing in emerging technologies that can make it easier to recycle clothing.

(Edited by : Thomas abraham)

