ANDAM French fashion competition adds special prize, new sponsors – WWD

For its 2022 edition, the French fashion competition ANDAM added a special prize worth 100,000 euros alongside its grand prize of 300,000 euros, reflecting the generosity of new and established sponsors – and recognizing the wealth of talent. high level that prices have recently attracted.

In addition, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel mode and president of Chanel SAS, who was mentor of the ANDAM 2015 awards, will offer one-year mentors to the winner and the runner-up, coaching on both the creative dimensions and strategies of their nascent companies.

“More than ever, the creativity of young people is important, and the last edition proved that the question is not to find talents – there are many – but how to equip and help these talents in their entrepreneurial adventures”, he said. -he declares.

Unveiling details of its latest WWD-exclusive edition, ANDAM Executive Director Nathalie Dufour also touted the wealth of talent that recent editions have attracted, and noted that the new special award could give a boost. thumbs up to an aspiring designer with a smaller business footprint, as the jury pays close attention to the revenue numbers.

She also touted the arrival of two digital giants as sponsors – Instagram and Mytheresa.com – offering this year’s winners the chance to tap into digital braintrust to refine their communication and distribution strategies.

Nathalie Dufour is Director General of ANDAM.

Applications are now open on andam.fr until March 31, the finalists announced at the end of May and the awards ceremony scheduled for June 30. The jury will be unveiled in February.

Bianca Saunders beat the other six finalists – GmbH, Wales Bonner, Area, Rokh, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin and Casablanca – to win the 2021 award. The British menswear designer is due to scroll through her latest collection on January 19 at the menswear week in Paris, marking its debut on the French catwalk.

High-profile international fashion competitions have enriched their earnings and multiplied their trophies in recent years, with the LVMH Prize awarding special second-place prizes to Shayne Oliver of Hood by Air, Simon Porte Jacquemus and others. It was renamed the Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2019 as a tribute to the legendary German designer, who died that year.

In an interview, Dufour said ANDAM will now pay a total of 600,000 euros to budding talent, the highest endowment since the award was created in 1989. ANDAM, the French acronym for the National Association for the development of the fashion arts, increased the value of the Grand Prix to 300,000 euros last year. Previously, it was 250,000 euros.

The level of support increased sharply due to the arrival of major patrons, including Balenciaga, Chanel, Chloé, Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, Galeries Lafayette, Google France, Hermès, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L’Oréal Paris, OTB, Premiere Classe, Saint Laurent, Swarovski and Tomorrow.

The Ministry of Culture and DEFI, an organization which promotes the development of the French fashion industry, are also key historical public partners of ANDAM.

ANDAM also offers the Pierre Bergé Prize, which is aimed at young French companies and has a value of 100,000 euros; a Fashion Accessory Prize, worth 50,000 euros, and a Technological Innovation Prize, also worth 50,000 euros.

Frédéric Maus, Managing Director of WSN Développement, organizer of the Who’s Next and Premiere Classe shows, will supervise the winner of the accessories prize; Stefano Martinetto, founder and CEO of Tomorrow, will mentor the Pierre Bergé Prize winner, while Creative Valley founder and president Yann Gozlan will coach the Innovation Prize winner, usually an entrepreneur or a start-up .

Reflecting on his mentorship from 2015 ANDAM winner Stéphane Ashpool of streetwear brand Pigalle Paris, Pavlovsky said coaching involves “honest and candid conversations” and the creation of tailored development advice, noting that the brand Ashpool has a community aspect and encompasses not only fashion but sports, music and video.

Pavlovsky seems uniquely placed to help ANDAM achieve its goal of ensuring Paris’ role as a key fashion capital, having inaugurated Le 19M, Chanel’s new center for specialist workshops including embroiderers, shoemakers and goldsmiths.

In an interview, Pavolvsky said that the concentration of craftsmanship and craftsmanship in Paris, coupled with the international character of its fashion week, makes the city a beacon for fashion designers around the world.

He also highlighted a wider ecosystem – encompassing the Hyères International Fashion and Photography Festival and the Institut Français de la Mode fashion school – to boost the attractiveness of the French fashion and clothing industry. luxury.

Dufour confirms: “Going on a fashion show in Paris immediately gives a label a more luxurious character. This is why young designers and brands are converging on Paris. Paris is a dream.

Candidates for the ANDAM Grand Prix can be of any nationality, but must own a French company or create one during the same year as the grant was awarded. (Applicants must also have shipped at least two seasonal collections internationally and have recorded a minimum turnover of 100,000 euros in 2021.)

Eva Chen, vice president of fashion partnerships at Instagram, introduced the photo-sharing platform as a key focus for emerging designers.

“When we work with independent brands, we find that they often have deeply passionate and engaged followers who have followed the journeys of these companies and their creative directors from the very beginning,” she said, noting that this year’s winners will receive “dedicated mentoring, so they can learn how to get the most out of Instagram and the Meta family of apps ”and“ foster meaningful conversations and community on our platforms ”.

Created in 1989 by Dufour with the support of the French State and DEFI and chaired by the late Pierre Bergé, ANDAM was a springboard for creators who were to acquire international recognition.

Previous winners include Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire, Anthony Vaccarello and Jeremy Scott.

