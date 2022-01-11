Connect with us

Hotter Shoes Owner To Sell Fashion After Re-sale

January 10, 2022

By Isabelle Fish

Hotter Shoes’ parent company will showcase clothing and third-party brands after it re-listed on the London Stock Exchange’s junior Aim market in late January.

