Heidi Klum has legs for days as she leaves little to the imagination in a yellow Dundas dress

She regularly reveals her haute couture looks to her 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

But Heidi Klum stood out on Monday when she put on a fashion show in a stunning yellow Dundas dress with a dizzying slit that revealed her stellar figure.

The 48-year-old model treated herself to underwear in the daring number as she twirled around in the laced up look in her video post.

Revelation: Heidi Klum, 48, put on a stunning show on Monday in a bright yellow Dundas dress with a dizzying slit that left little to the imagination

Heidi was in the corner of a nondescript room as she showed every inch of her revealing ensemble.

The bright yellow dress came down to the floor, but it was far from modest, as it had a slit reaching all the way up to her back.

The dress was laced up with a crisscross pattern that showed a lot of skin.

The former Project Runway host also raised her height to 5ft 9in with a set of open toe heels.

Stunner: The model looked much younger than her age as she twirled around in the laced up look in her Instagram video post. The bright yellow dress came down to the floor, but it was far from modest, as it featured a slit reaching all the way to the top of her back.

Standing: The dress was laced up with a crisscross pattern that showed a lot of skin. The former Project Runway host also raised her height by 5ft 9in with a set of open toe heels

Playful: In the slow-motion clip, Heidi tousled her hair and held it down before letting it fall back as she twirled about to show all angles

She wore her long blonde locks cascading down her back.

In the slow-motion clip, Heidi tousled her hair and held it down before letting it fall back as she turned to show all angles.

She soundtracked the video with Marilyn Monroe’s breathtaking performance of I Wanna Be Loved By You, which was featured in the classic crossdressing comedy Some Like It Hot.

“This is my new favorite dress,” Heidi wrote, tagging Dundas and designer Peter Dundas, and then posted a series of photos to accompany her video.

The German-born beauty celebrated the mark weeks earlier when she attended the Dundas x Revolve holiday party in Los Angeles.

Big fan: “This is my new favorite dress,” Heidi wrote tagging Dundas and designer Peter Dundas (R), who she spent time with last month at the brand’s holiday party; pictured on December 14 with Evangelo Bousis (L)

Heidi recently used some of her downtime after the holidays at home to put on some steamy social media shows for her fans.

Last week, she traveled to the 1990s to participate in the ‘whale tail’ fashion trend in another short video.

While shaking her behind and showing off her washboard abs, the catwalk star also highlighted her black thong and suspenders, which climbed above her rolled up sweatpants.

While the sometimes derided trend may have seemed to have died out in the past, it has recently made a comeback among trendsetters.

Fashionable ! Lately, Heidi has used some of her downtime after the vacation at home to put on some steamy social media shows for her fans. Last week, she traveled to the 1990s to participate in the ‘whale tail’ fashion trend in another short video

Her husband Tom Kaulitz, whom she met while filming an episode of Next Top Model in Germany in 2018, was absent from Heidi’s recent posts.

She and the Tokio Hotel guitarist tied the knot in February 2019 after getting engaged the year before.

Heidi shared several jubilant snaps of herself with Tom and her twin brother Bill Kaulitz (the lead singer of Tokio Hotel) as they vacationed together.