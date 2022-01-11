Kendall Jenner defends disrespectful dress she wore to best friends’ wedding





Kendall Jenner has responded to accusations she eclipsed the bride at her best friends’ wedding, after wearing a heavily cutout gown to the reception. The model was Lauren Perez’s bridesmaid, alongside Bella Hadid, and initially wore a blue silk dress to match the other bridesmaids for the ceremony. But the group changed their outfits for the reception, with Jenner donning a black dress from the Mnots SS22 collection that featured large cutouts across her torso, revealing her bare stomach. Perez shared photos from her wedding night on Instagram on New Years Eve, which included snaps of Jenners’ outfit. The risky dress drew criticism from fans, who found it inappropriate and disrespectful to the bride. Many wondered if this was the proper etiquette for wedding guests. One person wrote: Nice dress but nothing could be worse for a wedding. All that money and no class or consideration for others. Another commentator said she would have asked him to leave if it was her wedding, while a third said she asked Jenner to wear a jacket over the dress. But Perez stood up for his friends and told a commentator on Instagram: [Kendall] looked gorgeous and loved it! Jenner also left a comment that she asked Perez for permission to wear the dress at the reception. She said: @laurenperez obvi also asked for your approval in advance. We love a beach wedding. Perez, a creative consultant and entrepreneur, married her husband, David Waltzer, in November last year in a traditional Jewish ceremony held in Miami Beach. The bride wore a Vera Wang wedding dress, which she said made her feel like a bride, a princess, but still simple and totally me. She accessorized the dress with jewelry from Jacquie Aiche and had makeup done by Mary Phillips, according to Vogue. For the reception, Perez donned a bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown, paired with bespoke Nike Air Force Ones.

