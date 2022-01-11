Coveri House Links Fashion, Art, Food – WWD

Florence, Italy – Strolling here on the banks of the Arno, few would suspect the imaginative, colorful and pop world that hides behind the majestic Renaissance palace housing the seat of Enrico Coveri, whose frescoed rooms contrast with an astonishing contemporary art collection.

While Coveri has long ceased to organize seasonal shows, the brand has continued to evolve under the leadership of Silvana Coveri, sister of the late founder of the brand, and her son, artistic director Francesco Martini Coveri.

“We continued to develop the brand in a natural way, offering clothes for special moments and choosing the license model,” explained Martini Coveri. The company has around sixty active licenses, and the designer proudly defended this business model, “the fruit of choices and courageous strategies”.

“Why not take the licensing route, if the business is strong and healthy?” Said Alessandro Maria Ferreri, CEO and owner of the consultancy firm The Style Gate. “You create jobs for the production pipeline, and Francesco has chosen his own path without complying with the majority of brands. After all, fashion is a diverse constellation. Brands are looking to a licensee for eyewear or perfume to take advantage of the expertise in this segment. When you work with specialists on different categories, you recognize that things are better done. You don’t lose control if there is intellectual honesty – and there are fewer headaches that go with this strategy, which has helped Coveri become a leader in underwear, for example.

“There are so many different ways of communicating with customers and the point is to speak to those who are ready to understand, while maintaining our identity. We don’t sell, ”said Martini Coveri.

This identity is evident at the brand’s headquarters, which continues to house the Coveri workshop and archives, where thousands of models are stored.

Portraits by Andy Warhol of the founder and his sister dot the palace – which also includes the family home – as well as paintings of the Coveri logo, revisited by 100 artists in 1987 to mark the brand’s first decade of activity, ranging from Mimmo Rotella to Antonio Recalcati. There are also several references to Enrico Coveri’s collaboration with Keith Haring.

Inside the Palazzo Coveri.

Courtesy of Coveri

The Galleria del Palazzo, inside the Coveri Palace, opened in 2004, and is dedicated to modern and contemporary art. In June 2019, during Pitti Uomo, Coveri presented “Seasons”, a mural in the courtyard of Palazzo Coveri created by New York-based Chris Ellis, known artistically as Daze. It was the first time that street art entered a Medicean palace and it was the first fresco that Daze created in a covered space.

Coveri’s latest development is a collaboration with Galateo & Friends, a company founded in 2002 in Arma di Taggia, Liguria, at the heart of the production of extra virgin olive oil from Taggiasca., by entrepreneur Marco Bonaldo.

As part of the When Food Meets Fashion project, the capsule includes a chianti wine vinegar; an extra virgin olive oil Taggiasca; an extra virgin olive oil with basil; a chilli oil and Sicilian salt, as well as two small porcelain dipping dishes, all adorned with colorful Coveri prints, and available in a sophisticated gift box.

“The idea is to look for brands that have a very recognizable aesthetic and that are sort of part of the collective fashion memory,” said Ferreri, who has long worked with Bonaldo on strategies and negotiations. “It doesn’t matter whether the brand is small or large, famous or niche, Marco and I are in constant search of beauty and in the case of Enrico Coveri, we really feel like we have selected a really strong aesthetic memory. and which still has enormous potential.

A key word is “friends” for the brand, or the many talents who personalized olive oil bottles for Bonaldo, ranging from Carla Sozzani and Paola Navone to Tricia Guild, Jacqueline Morabito, Antonio Marras, Mary Katrantzou and Sam Baron. Bonaldo’s gourmet range is available at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, from Alain Ducasse to Bottura, from Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park to Beck’s Pergola, and at Palazzo Versace and the Armani and Bulgari hotels.

Indeed, Bonaldo underlined how the personal relationship is a foundation of the collaboration, which stems from the common goal of creating a gastronomic line designed by Coveri, seeing the opportunity it offered, “taking advantage of the colors and gorgeous and cheerful prints from the brand. We turned the fantasy into a concrete idea, but you need to have the right passion to do it and Francesco’s eyes immediately sparkled just talking about it.

Alessandro Maria Ferreri, Silvana Coveri and Marco Bonaldo.

Courtesy of Coveri

“We’re always looking for different challenges and cross-pollination,” explained Martini Coveri. “We have to surround ourselves with something that gives us joy and it’s so easy to understand that good food gives us strong emotions and satisfies the senses – I would go so far as to compare art and good food. Oil is my personal passion and I took olive oil sommelier courses. The designer praised the “tradition, culture and craftsmanship” shared by fashion and gastronomy.

Ferreri underlined the strong notoriety of the Coveri brand, despite the untimely death of the founder in 1990.

After launching the Touche line in 1973, at age 21, the first Enrico Coveri women’s collection was presented during Paris Fashion Week in 1977 and the men’s collection was launched in 1981. The Coveri fashion shows took place in New York from 1996 then in Milan from 1999 Her first feminine perfume, “Paillettes”, was launched in 1982, named after a specially designed knit woven from large sequins. Celebrities like Liza Minnelli, Joan Collins, Sophia Loren and Vanessa Redgrave wore her designs and the fun and colorful Bill King and Oliviero Toscani ads were featured by Eva Herzigová, Naomi Campbell, Iman, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, between others.