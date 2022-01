Goldsign X Haas Brothers Collaboration Is At The Top Of Ski Chic

Goldsign and the Haas Brothers Alpine Collaboration Are Cutting-Edge Ski Chic Cult LA women’s denim brand Goldsign partners with American artists Haas Brothers to create a collection of cartoonish, logo-embellished fleeces, celebrating the opening of Goldsign’s Aspen

A fox clad in goggles – its paws tucked firmly into ski boots and purple ski poles balanced – is the cartoon emblem of the collaboration between American denim brand Goldsign and other LA residents, the Haas Brothers. The collaboration – which includes a series of colorful unisex blanket pieces, such as hoodies and sweatshirts – celebrates the opening of Goldsign’s first brick-and-mortar store in Aspen, Colorado. This is the second time the denim brand has teamed up with twins Simon and Niki Haas, renowned for their imaginative, trippy and cartoonish creations that straddle art and design, and have impeccable thoroughness. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Goldsign partnered with the Haas brothers on a range of t-shirts that supported socio-political initiatives defending voting rights, fair government elections and the rights of the LGTBQ. Goldsign and the Haas Brothers: “We’re so fucked up! “ “We haven’t been in traditional fashion collaborations and we think this partnership with the Haas brothers is natural and organic for us,” says Jared Freedman, brand creative director at Goldsign. The fleece collection creates a striking chic après-ski, with typographic patterns and riffs on puns, college iconography, psychedelia and cartoons. “Niki and Simon are incredibly talented artists, but who they are and what they stand for as people is what we admire the most. We are totally aligned with how we want to contribute positively to the common good and to the world – and as a brand, that is just as important to us as our products. ‘ This is not the Haas brothers’ first fantasy fashion association. They also collaborated with luxury Italian fashion house Versace and, in November 2020, on jewelry with London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. From their collaboration with Goldsign, Niki and Simon say, “Aspen is a pretty magical place. We have been fortunate enough to go there often to teach, work and spend vacations. It is for children and adults, sportsmen, stoners, ski enthusiasts, artists, art collectors, hikers, cyclists, jet-setters, locals, nomads, students, teachers, philosophers and scientists. It’s a bubble and it’s also amazing. We wanted this collection to truly reflect Aspen and all of its facets. “The good news about [Goldsign owner] Citizen of humanity and one of the main reasons we collaborate with them, and probably always will, is that they always bring great topics to the table – community, generosity, sustainability. Any community would be lucky to have them, and we’re so happy we were able to help launch it in Aspen! ‘ The collection marks the first iteration of Goldsign’s Humanity fleece collection. Just like the fox from the Haas Brothers cartoon, we want to get out our ski poles, our glasses and our psychedelic sweatshirt. §

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion/goldsign-haas-brothers-aspen-collaboration

