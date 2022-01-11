More vintage tech accessories, less fast fashion

Most of the trends for 2021 had one thing in common: nostalgia. None of us were particularly happy to experience a second year of the global pandemic and instead sought to reinvent the present by embracing the past. We longed for simpler times through our fashion choices and social media behavior. Longing was like a warm blanket. We’ve seen the aesthetic takeover of the year 2000, the return of pop-punk, and most importantly, TikTok has become the social media app that makes the taste.

And in 2022, I’m sure TikTok will remain the perfect place to dictate fashion trends, technological revivals, and intergenerational discourse. But what trends will emerge in the foreground of the application? From my conversations with the creators of TikTok, here’s what I think.

Turning vintage technology into fashion statements

Last year we witnessed the return of the wired headset as an It girl accessory par excellence among Generation Z , which is the first of many vintage tech items to be co-opted by young people. The following ? iPod. At the end of 2021 several fashion designers on TikTok, including Kira Lyn Vaden, started using iPod shuffles as hair clips. Since posting my video, I’ve seen people use iPod shuffles as hair clips, Valden told Mashable.

Another fashion designer, Myra Madeleine, recycles an eclectic variety of vintage technologies to accessorize her outfits, including keyboards, remotes and CDs. There are so many outdated tech in thrift stores and I’ve always loved the way it looks, Magdelen told Mashable.

This is so cute. Credit: TikTok / Kira Lyn Vaden Credit: TikTok / Kira Lyn Vaden

Nostalgia for vintage tech isn’t just on TikTok. Apple seems to be using nostalgia to its advantage. The October 2021 ad for its new AirPods lineup resembles the iconic iPod ads from the early days. Both feature silhouettes dancing in front of brightly colored backgrounds. Additionally, Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo has released a range of iPhone cases inspired by the Y2K aesthetic, such as this one looks like a flip phone.

Overconsumption and a relentless trend cycle cause people to chase the next hot item. Vintage technology as a fashion statement offers a solution to the accumulation of obsolete technology in our homes, thrift stores and landfills. Having these items in our garbage drawers, or just a click away on eBay, makes them an accessible trend. Vintage tech combines Gen Z’s two favorite things: durability and nostalgia.

Focus on personal style

The rise of TikTok as a major force in fashion has led to the glut of micro-trends. This was most evident by the infamous House of Sunny dress . On TikTok, you’re exposed to an overwhelming number of these micro-trends, and if you’re someone trying to keep up, it’s an exhausting battle that ends up weighing on your wallet. In order to combat the endless cycle of micro-trends and fast fashion companies like Shein personal style will make a comeback. Cultivating your own style has never been easier with the popularity of digital second-hand markets like Depop and Poshmark.

Designers with irreverent and unique approaches to fashion have found a home and a dedicated audience on TikTok. Many of these designers preach the importance of cultivating a personal style as a way to combat overconsumption. Personal style is about approaching fashion as an investment, choosing basic pieces that you can see yourself wearing for a long time. Instead of embracing micro-trends by browsing new pieces, you can use a micro-trend as an inspiration point to style what you already own.

We can already see some hints of this personal style change on TikTok, where debates about the revival of the Twee aesthetic are currently underway. While some users are embracing the Twee renaissance, others are adapting it on their own and changing the trend.

Like vintage technology, personal style is an enduring force, making it ideal for 2022.

Sign out of Instagram

Instagram is in its era of flop, and 2022 could be the year young people stop posting altogether.

Instagram has gone through a major transition since the start of the pandemic. It’s gone video with the creation of their counterfeit TikTok product reels, and it made the algorithm worse by removing posts from your feed as soon as you like them. In trying to become an app for everything, you lost what people liked in the first place: it was a place where you could share photos with your friends. Now the app is cluttered with ads and recommended posts.

Users have also changed the way they use the app to “make Instagram casual,” which involves posting photos of “unfiltered” images that would previously have been B-roll footage.

Young people polled the app and its standards on TikTok, a social media platform where serious observations and candid conversations take place in the comments section. So, we might finally be at the point where we all log out of IG.

If you’re wondering where people might post their photos instead, video photo dumps have has been popular on TikTok for some time .

Deletion of corporate accounts

Enough is enough. Brand recognition shouldn’t come from the comments section of a TikTok viral video. We’ve had to deal with Twitter accounts from eccentric brands for years, and 2021 has spawned the nerdy brand’s TikTok page.

While these accounts are regularly trolled, some, especially on TikTok, have gained a sympathetic audience. Vegan beauty brand Lush made a bold decision in November 2021: to quit social media to protest its negative impact on young people. I hope that in 2022 brands will either quit social media or behave like a brand rather than an internet personality on their social media accounts.