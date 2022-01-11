



“I see life as a big learning curve,” Djokovic told CNN in an interview last year, “and I feel like over the years I’ve learned to bounce back.”

This ability to bounce back will be put to the test in the coming days as the world No.1 prepares to defend his Australian Open title after a turbulent start to the year.

Arrived in Australia unvaccinated but with a medical exemption to compete following a positive Covid-19 test on December 16, Djokovic spent his first five days in a detention center in Melbourne as he filed a lawsuit against the revocation of his visa.

After his lawyers successfully argued that Djokovic had “ticked absolutely all the boxes” for vaccine exemption with his recent Covid infection, he said he remained focused on competing at the Australian Open.

If the 34-year-old Serbian triumphs in this year’s tournament, the one he’s won nine times, then Djokovic would overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the men’s all-time list with 21 Grand Slam titles. It would arguably be the crowning achievement of Djokovic’s already record-breaking career – the moment he cements his status as the best player in men’s football history. “Strictly speaking of the results, Novak Djokovic is the best player in the history of professional men’s tennis,” said reporter Ben Rothenberg. “He’s tied with Federer and Nadal for most Grand Slam titles, but Djokovic dominates just about every tiebreaker imaginable: Most weeks ranked No.1, a winning record against two more, having won at least all the Grand Slam and Masters 1000 tournaments twice (no one else has won them all once, even). “Djokovic is a knockout with great serve, an extraordinarily flexible athlete, and while probably not a popular choice for the stylistically nicer player, when it comes to who is the most efficient and dominant on the court over the longest period of time, he’s your guy. “ Djokovic’s phenomenal Australian Open record, which includes winning the title five times in the past seven years, makes him the favorite ahead of this year’s tournament, even taking into account his time in custody. Nadal stepped up his comeback from injury last week by winning the 89th title of his career at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament, while Daniil Medvedev, who beat Djokovic in last year’s US Open final, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be in contention for the Title. “Novak is Serbia, and Serbia is Novak” But few would bet against Djokovic, who has received vehement support from his fans – in Melbourne as well as in his native Serbia – during his visa saga. Crowds gathered outside Melbourne’s Park Hotel to protest Djokovic’s residence there last week, as chants of support were heard outside his lawyers’ office after he was allowed to stay in. Australia. There were similar scenes outside the National Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade, where the tennis star was hailed as a national hero by his family. “They are holding him captive. Our Novak, our pride,” Djokovic’s father Srdjan said in support of his son last week. “Novak is Serbia, and Serbia is Novak … They are trampling on Novak, and therefore they are trampling on Serbia and the Serbian people.” Despite the ardent support of his fans, Djokovic remains a divisive figure – within the tennis community and beyond. He spoke of his opposition to compulsory vaccinations , and the decision to grant him a medical waiver for the Australian Open has been criticized; Stephen Parnis, one of the city’s leading emergency physicians, said it sent “a terrible message to the public.” “I’m not an expert, of course, and I’m not going to talk about the pros and cons of getting the vaccine,” Djokovic said. told CNN in August , “but I am a supporter of freedom of choice.” He added: “I really believe it should be left to a player to make a decision. “We don’t know what the future holds. I don’t think any industry really knows what the future holds. “We’re going to make sure we gather as much expert information on this (as possible) and work with the players and provide them with all the information they need to make a conscious choice.” During this time, questions were also raised on Djokovic’s shares following his positive Covid test last month. In an affidavit issued on Monday by Australia’s Federal Circuit Court, Djokovic said he was aware of the positive result on December 16, but was pictured unmasked at events over the next two days . When asked if his family Djokovic attended an event on December 17, his brother Djordje did not respond and quickly concluded the press conference. “I still have my fears, my insecurities” This is not the first time that Djokovic’s actions have been called into question during the pandemic. In June 2020, his Adria Tour exhibition event was canceled after testing positive for Covid-19 alongside his wife, three other players, three coaches and a player’s pregnant wife. Unlike other tennis tournaments held at the time, social distancing was limited on the Adria Tour , which was played in crowded stadiums with players kissing and kissing. “I am deeply sorry that our tournament has caused any damage”, Djokovic noted after testing positive, adding that the charity event was held “with a pure heart and sincere intentions.” Nine months before the Adria Tour, Djokovic found himself in hot water while he was US Open default for hitting a linesman with a ball. He apologized again and said he was “sad and empty” by the situation. Speaking about this time in an interview with CNN last year, Djokovic reflected on the lessons learned. “I’m still a human being like everyone else, I still have my fears, my insecurities, I always make mistakes and mistakes,” he said. “Tennis is kind of my learning ground. My strongest and most beautiful emotions surface there, but all my worst emotions surface there.” During and beyond this year’s Australian Open, it’s likely that Djokovic’s stance on vaccines will continue to come under scrutiny. According to the ATP circuit, he is one of three unvaccinated players ranked among the 100. “Djokovic’s legacy is extremely complicated and is getting more and more so,” said Rothenberg “For all of his professionalism and generosity (he’s great with charities and interacting with his fans), his judgment often gets him in trouble, often leading him astray… towards fringe ideas, like his recent anti- engagement. vaccine. “A big part of tennis is about personality and grace on and off the court, and Djokovic has sabotaged himself on several occasions in those areas.” CNN contacted Djokovic’s rep several times ahead of the Australian Open, but did not receive a response. Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2008, after which he had to wait three years for his next major triumph, still at the Australian Open. Grand Slam titles – 11 in total – have mushroomed and swiftly over the six-year span between 2011 and 2016, culminating when Djokovic claimed the ‘Nole Slam’ as the defending champion of all four Grand Slam tournaments. the same time. But an elbow injury in 2017 derailed Djokovic’s progress. His initial refusal to undergo surgery frustrated his former coach Andre Agassi, who told the Guardian he thought Djokovic had hoped his elbow would “heal naturally, holistically”. Djokovic ultimately opted for surgery in early 2018 and returned to the pitch a few months later, but it was a setback that almost led him to quit tennis altogether. “To do the surgery, it was against his fundamental values”, his wife Jelena told CNN in 2019. “It was really huge, it’s like he buried part of him with that decision. He said: ‘I’m done, I don’t play tennis anymore, I lost that , I’m not having fun anymore, That’s it. ‘” Since that elbow surgery, Djokovic has won eight Grand Slam titles over a span of four years, eventually tying Federer and Nadal’s record at Wimbledon last year. Many consider it only a matter of time before he owns the record and establishes himself as the greatest player in men’s tennis history – a titan on the court with a complicated and controversial legacy.

CNN’s Christina Macfarlane, Don Riddell, Ben Church and Hannah Ritchie contributed reporting.

