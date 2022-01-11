Fashion
Gayle King turns 10 on ‘CBS Mornings’ with iconic yellow dress
King Gayle celebrates her 10th birthday on CBS News with an old watch in the yellow dress she wore on day one.
The morning show co-host celebrated a decade of animation“CBS Matins” with her tradition of wearing the yellow and white dress designed by Alex Kramer that she wore on her very first day at the office.
King said she decided to wear the cheerful dress on the first day of work because it brought joy to what she described as a “nervous” day.
“Yellow just makes me happy and I wanted to feel happy that day”, Kingsaid on Monday’s show. “I was very nervous and it wasn’t nervous about ‘Oh my God I don’t know if I can do this’, it was nervous because you just wanted to do a good job.”
Quarantine log:Gayle King plays Zoom games with famous friends, calls celibacy “difficult”
King officially joined the network in November 2011 and first sat in the office in January 2012. His co-presenters Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson celebrated his milestone with a look back at some of his big moments on the series and a chocolate cake with icing. King’s happy hue color.
“Ten years at @cbsmorningstable and it’s been SO GOOD! I can still fit into my birthday dress (yay) and there was double cake yay!” she wrote on Instagram.
She then joined “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to further celebrate the anniversary and continue his argument that yellow is a supreme color.
“Butter and the sun are yellow, two of my favorite things,” she told Colbert.
Another King favorite is his newborn grandson, Luca.
“I’m officially a grandmother!” King announced in September on the morning show. “It’s really something when you see your own child becoming a parent. I’m so crazy about him.”
“Over the moon”:Gayle King is ‘officially a grandmother’ after daughter welcomes son Luca
King has said that Luca, his first grandchild, is of course his “favorite grandson”, much like his only daughter with ex-husband William Bumpus is his “favorite daughter”. (King and William Bumpus also share son William Bumpus Jr.)
“He’s very, very cute,” King said at the time. “I am on the moon.”
Contribution: Cydney Henderson
Loop fashion:Duchess Kate, Tiffany Haddish, Angelina Jolie and the celebrity art of re-wearing dresses
