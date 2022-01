The importance of male grooming and everything men should do to groom themselves

Men’s salons have mushroomed at a rapid rate. Beauty guru Shahnaz Husain talks about the importance of grooming for men and how they can take care of themselves. Men realize the importance of appearance; that looking at your best gives you the self-confidence that is very necessary in today’s competitive career world. Additionally, there are many jobs where appearance matters such as public relations, media relations, front office jobs, marketing and sales, hospitality jobs, tourism, television. , modeling and the fashion industry. Exposure to TV commercials and global trends are other factors that have contributed to the demand for men’s and salon care products. Yes, men have certainly become more aware of their appearance. They spend a lot more time grooming themselves. It is estimated that the average man spends an hour and a half in a salon today, compared to only 30 minutes a few years ago. A man’s skin is just as vulnerable as a woman’s and needs just as much care. In fact, men spend more time outside in the sun. Exposure to the sun, air pollutants, chlorinated water, air conditioning, stress, everything affects the skin, causing skin problems and even accelerates the aging process of the skin. Male skin is also more vulnerable to problems like acne. However, men are more concerned with hair issues, especially hair loss. Men need their own personalized space and expert grooming care. Nothing like a massage to reduce fatigue and stress.

I believe a man needs a few versatile products, rather than several routine care products. For example, an aftershave cream that also hydrates and refreshes the skin would be a plus. A man’s skin is harder than a woman’s, but men also spend more time outdoors. Therefore, male skin is more exposed to the sun and to environmental effects. Sunscreens, hair toners, and styling products are also more popular with men. Men’s products should be easy to use and shouldn’t lead to a tedious routine. Two of the most important aspects of a men’s daily routine are cleansing and sun protection. Nighttime cleansing is of the utmost importance, to remove any pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day. Applying sunscreens before sun exposure plays an important role in preventing damage from UV rays. Men have also become more aware of good health and fitness. Indeed, beauty results from good internal health and regular external care. Yes, this also applies to men. About the Author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain Cosmetics. ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Kriti Kharbanda; Who wore Bershka’s neon sequin mini dress better?

