



A model walks the runway for the Prada Resort 2019 fashion show on May 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Mike coppola (Getty Images) A bill before the New York State Assembly could finally impose standards on a incredibly polluting but poorly regulated industry: fashion. The bill, known as Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act, would make New York the first state in the United Statesto have all kinds of environmental reporting requirements for The fashion industry. The law would apply to clothing and footwear companies doing business in New York City that earn more than $ 100 million in annual global revenues, a large umbrella that encompasses high fashion brands like Prada and Armani; commodities like Nike; and fast fashion companies like Shein and Boohoo. The law itself is essentially an accounting mechanism, designed to force companies to control their supply chains, from the farms where the raw materials come from. to ship an item clothes at the customer buying. It is often almost impossible for customers to know who supplies the raw materials. materials and fabrications clothing from top brands. Corn by law, companies should map at least 50% of suppliers and producers across the Supply Chain. Fashion brands should then identify where in that supply chain they can have the most influence in reducing carbon emissions, as well as where they are able to address a host of other points of concern, including workers’ wages, chemical production and water use. They will need to create plans to reduce carbon emissions and address other identified issues in their supply chains. Different types of materials may have very different impacts on the environment, depending on the manufacture. Companies should also disclose the volumes of material types such as cotton, leather or polyester which they sell every year. If the law is passed, companies will have one year to map their supply chains and 18 months to develop impact plans. All of this should be posted publicly on a particular company’s website. Any company breaking the law could face fines equivalent to 2% of their annual profits, a large sum of money. Tpipe fines be in a fund for environmental justice projects. Ttransparency does not automatically translate into change, but it is a big step forward in terms of environmental and human rights wild nature that is fashion today. the the industry is incredibly unregulated, largely because of the difficulty of tracing the source of something as simple as where cotton in a t-the shirt is cropped. Some companies have flaunted touting the ways they are trying to improve their supply chains, in the hopes of gaining customer trust and brand loyalty. But there is some guardrails that tell customers if a data the initiative is effectively effective. Other companies simply ignored the trend towards more environmentally friendly clothing. Shein, an online shopping giant that produces incredibly inexpensive, trendy clothing, just hired its first head of environmental and social governance a few weeks ago. The law won’t go to a vote until spring, but supporters say they’ve built a solid base of support, including large environmental nonprofits like the National Resources Defense Council and fashion designers like Stella McCartney. This diverse and active coalition makes me confident that we can pass this bill in both houses later this legislative session, the co-sponsor of the bill, MP Anna Kelles, told the New York Times.

