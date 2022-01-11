Aritzia fashion store now open at Tysons Corner Center





Aritizia is now in business at Tysons Corner Center. The Canadian fashion brand had a smooth opening for its boutique at the mall – its first in Virginia – just before christmas, but the arrival was not officially announced by Tysons Corner Center until Thursday (January 6). “Aritzia is a great brand to have at Tysons Corner Center,” Lindsay Petak, senior director of marketing for the mall, said in a statement. “The Canada-based retailer has earned such a great brand with its everyday luxury fashion offering in ambitious spaces with exceptional service.” Located Between Banana Republic and the Tesla Showroom, the 7,741 square foot retail store has a private shopping room and employs a dedicated “Style Advisor” who can provide personalized, one-on-one service to customers. Aritzia sells various types of clothing, from t-shirts and blazers to accessories, shoes and face masks. It was launched at a department store in Vancouver, Canada, before the store-owning family opened the first stand-alone store in 1984, according to the company website. Aritzia operates more than 100 stores in North America. The new Tysons Corner store is part of greater effort to expand the brand’s presence in the United States, which now has 40 stores, including one in Georgetown. “We are delighted with this new location [at Tysons Corner] as we continue to expand in the United States, ”said Aritzia spokesperson Marianna Lozowska. Aritzia’s arrival comes during a transition period for Tysons Corner Center. Landowner Macerich is getting ready for Phase 2 of his development plans, which will add offices, retail, residences and plazas where the former Lord & Taylor store is currently located and nearby parking. More immediately, the LL Bean flagship store is set to close next Monday (January 17) after more than two decades at the mall. However, rumors online that Barnes & Noble is also on the verge of disappearing is unfounded, according to a store employee and the company. “Our lease has not expired and we plan to continue operating and serving our Tysons customers,” Barnes & Noble’s public relations team told Tysons Reporter.

