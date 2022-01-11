Nora Fatehi In A Multicolored Embellished Mini Dress Is All Our Day Needs





With the gloom of the current third wave of the pandemic adding to the start of the week, we’re looking for some sort of silver lining. Fortunately, Nora Fatehi came to our aid. The Bollywood artist and actress recently announced her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but that hasn’t stopped her from raising the ceiling on the style quotient. In a series of photos she posted on Instagram, Nora is seen posing in a minidress. It featured a turtleneck and long sleeves with a bodycon fit and a pattern adorned with multiple colors of orange, burgundy and blush. Nora wore her hair in sculpted curls with a pair of pointy pumps to streamline the look. Nora Fatehi, you always know how to brighten up our day with your fashion statements. Nora’s love for sparkly dresses has gone on for a long time. And if you didn’t believe us, all you have to do is browse his Instagram profile. There was a time when her eyes were all on her when she wore a silvery off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. As if that wasn’t enough to turn heads, the floral designs embellished along its length added to the pizzazz. She kept it simple with straight hair, dangling earrings, and a red lip. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s Winter Airport Style Looks Gorgeous With Her Rs 4 Lakh Lady Dior Handbag) But Nora could also play it chic and classic in a little black dress. There was a time when she chose a black mini dress with silver embellishments on the cuffs and neckline. It also featured cutouts on the torso and she wore it with a pair of pointy black pumps. All Nora needs to take on the world is a mini dress. (Also read: royal charm is what defines Nora Fatehi in a heavily embellished setting Lehenga)

