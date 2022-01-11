Shampoo for men | Best shampoo for curly, dry and thinning hair

You probably don’t think too much about your shampoo. It’s essential, yes, but exciting? Not really.

But if today’s best dressed men can teach us anything, it’s that shiny, manicured lengths are a strong move – and no amount of styling cream is going to get you there if you haven’t managed to. get the basics right. The best shampoo for you will do more than just remove dirt: it will calm your scalp, wash away dryness and dander – as well as excess oil – and prevent frizz and flyaways.

Here, Kérastase expert and celebrity hairstylist Patrick wilson reveals everything you need to know before choosing the best men’s shampoo for you.

Do you need to use a specific shampoo for men?

There’s a lot, a lot we’d like to leave behind in 2021, and while macho-branded shampoo may not be in the foreground, it’s definitely in the queue. A men’s shampoo – the kind that looks like it can be bought from B&Q – won’t work any differently on your hair than a regular shampoo that’s welcome for everyone.

“I don’t think shampoo has to be gendered necessarily,” Wilson says. “When I choose a shampoo, I choose something that meets my specific needs rather than a product that targets a male audience. I would look at the claims and the benefits and assess if it will help you get a better result.

How often should you wash your hair?

There isn’t a clear answer to this one, as how often is right for you will depend on your hair type, scalp fat, and how often you sweat. “On average, I would recommend washing your hair every two or three days,” says Wilson. “But generally, just clean your hair as needed. If your scalp is noticeably oily or itchy, this is normally due to dirt or product build-up.

For a quick refresh between wash days, a dry shampoo (try this one) will add matte and body texture while absorbing fat.

How to shampoo properly

Getting the best shampoo for you is the first step to successful styling, but technique also plays a role.

“Apply an amount equal to a 50 pence piece in your palm and distribute it evenly over the scalp, remembering the nape of the neck. Then, using your fingertips – not your palms – massage in circular motions, working around the head. I always recommend doing two shampoos: the first will remove dirt and sebum from the scalp and the second will treat and cleanse your hair.

Is sulfate free shampoo better?

There is a lot of hype surrounding sulfate-free shampoos, with some calling the surfactant a Certified Terrible Thing, despite being used in personal care products (including your toothpaste) for decades.

“Sulfates work on the surface of the hair to remove dirt, oil, and other product residue, and they also have properties that allow shampoo to lather,” Wilson explains. “It can dry out the hair and scalp because the sulfates can remove too much moisture. ”

Not everyone will need to switch to sulfate-free, however, and many of the best shampoos on the market contain a measured level of high-quality sulfates.

“Most people will use a sulfate shampoo, but I would recommend switching if you notice any issues like dryness, a scaly scalp, or fallout,” says Wilson.

What about shampoos for textured hair?

Each hair type will benefit from a targeted shampoo formula. In particular, it can be difficult to find a shampoo suitable for curly and textured hair types, as they tend to be drier, more brittle, and prone to frizz.

“A lot of times it’s a lot of trial and error: something that works great on one client may not work for another,” says Wilson, who recommends finding a product that “will gently cleanse your skin. hair but also condition “.

Here, discover the shampoos that deserve a place in every man’s bathroom.

The best shampoo for every man’s hair type