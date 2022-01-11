The 20 best cashmere sweaters for men of 2022

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Now that we’re in the throes of winter, it’s easy to put on the first sweater in your wardrobe, you know, the one that’s on top.

But, as more and more weather forecasts predict a snow dust attack, it’s best to stay warm in the midst of these bitter explosions. A quality cashmere sweater certainly does the trick.

Before we dive into our pitch on why cashmere sweaters are worth buying, let’s start by debunking a myth: They don’t have to cost an entire paycheck.

The best retailers love Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue frequently organize cashmere coin sales, while Amazon, Naadam and Quince have an incredibly large selection at a reasonable price.

Coming up, find the 20 best cashmere sweaters for men we’ve rounded up. Oh, and if you’re a cashmere fan, be sure to check out our guides for the best cashmere sweaters for women, the best cashmere leggings, and the best cashmere scarves and socks.

A cashmere sweater for only $ 60? Yes please! Available in several shades, this comfortable fit is ideal for a night out or for lounging around the house. Plus, it’s one of Quince’s bestsellers.

Sweaters are great and all, but there’s something about a quarter zip that inevitably makes your look dressier. This Bloomingdale style is available in almost any color under the sun and is on sale for $ 100 right now.

There’s a reason Naadam’s style is called “the essential $ 75 cashmere sweater”. The brand strives to make cashmere accessible and affordable, while offering this sweater in a variety of tones and a wide range of sizes.

Simple and with an accented neckline, this V-neck sweater is one of the most affordable of this edition while being breathable and lightweight.

Yes, you can enhance your button down loungewear with cashmere. We love this comfortable, relaxed fit from Naadam, which is perfect to pair with a quality pair of men’s joggers.

Elevate your look with a cashmere turtleneck. As one of Quince’s best-selling cashmere pieces, this style looks sophisticated and seamless while also being priced at $ 70 right now.

Cashmere on Amazon is just as awesome as high end department stores. This 100% pure cashmere sweater from Jennie Liu is offered in this beautiful brown color that slims in the right places while being relaxed in the arms.

Theory is one of the most popular brands of cashmere sweaters for men and conveniently available from Nordstrom. For under $ 300, this comfy, crazy-worthy knit is a neutral to add to your capsule wardrobe.

There are cashmere sweaters. There are blazers. And now, thanks to J.Crew, there’s a hybrid sweater blazer.

Whether worn to dress for work or for a night out, you’ll want to grab this premium cashmere staple before it’s gone.

You have never felt real comfort before wearing a cashmere hoodie. For $ 100 at Naadam, this staple is great for all types of winter wear.

Available in a variety of colors, the Club Room Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is a no-frills option that always screams quality. Plus, this emerald tone is one of the most amazing we’ve seen.

Let’s talk about diapers. Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater is made with one of the finest cashmere materials on the market. Plus, it’s a great mix as we are approaching cooler temperatures.

This dreamy blue cashmere sweater is available on Amazon and is unbeatable for its loose fit, comfortable material and versatile style. In addition, it exists in other colors.

Unique and winter-ready, Open Edit’s recycled wool and cashmere houndstooth sweater is a warm basic that always has a certain design. Not to mention, it’s $ 100 at Nordstrom.

Dress things up a little more with the cashmere collar sweater from J.Crew. It comes in a multitude of tones and goes perfectly with your favorite bottoms, whether it’s jeans or dress pants.

Ralph Lauren has some of the most sought-after cashmere on the market, with its washable cashmere crew-neck sweater taking the cake. Its slate gray hue is a wardrobe staple and it’s currently on sale for $ 165.

For a dressy turtleneck that will elevate your look, you can’t go wrong with cashmere from Club Room. For under $ 100, it’s a great deal you’ll want to grab whenever it’s freezing cold outside.

Stripes add a pointy look to your outfit, especially when cashmere is involved. This luxurious basic costs less than $ 200 and is a more affordable option for designer styles that cost over $ 1,000.

Not to be too much cheesy, but we absolutely love this stunning cashmere sweater from Men’s Warehouse. It goes without saying, but we can’t believe it’s only $ 30 right now.

Two-tone gray is always a victory. The Milan Cashmere Supreme Crew by Theory is breathable, different, and ready to lounge or run errands. As one of our favorites, it’s a great buy for under $ 300.

Check out the New York Post Shopping for more content