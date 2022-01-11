So what’s up with Fashion Week?





It might be hard to remember, but just over a month ago, things looked pretty hot for Men’s Fashion Week, which is technically set to start in Milan on the 14th. She was promising to be the first to come close. ‘A semblance of normal since the onset of COVID-19, a celebration of the shows in person after two difficult years of shutdowns and starts. But then the Omicron variant started to do the trick, quickly setting everything in motion and adding a layer of anxiety to what was supposed to be a festive victory. Here’s where we stand today: London’s standalone men’s lineup was canceled in early December and moved to coincide with the women’s shows in February. Carrying a heavy blow at Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani canceled his men’s shows (for his main line and for the Emporio Armani brand) in addition to his women’s fashion show, citing the worsening epidemiological situation. This morning, Jonathan Anderson switched his JW Anderson show to a digital format. Brunello Cucinelli, longtime presenter of the Pitti Uomo men’s fashion trade show, is on the sidelines. Yet at the end of last week the Paris Fashion Week show schedule was released and very clearly features a mix of in-person catwalks, presentations and digital events. A big takeaway is how mega-brands, including Dior and Louis Vuitton, continue to focus on glowing IRL events. (At least for now: it’s entirely possible that things will continue to change.) Brands of this size are devoting serious resources to these shows, which allow them to capture our precious attention, which has never been also in demand nor more difficult to win. : Front row VIPs, flashy production value and the promise of many buyers and publishers in attendance almost guarantees a bankable media moment and, lately, a season of social media content. But today, a one-size-fits-all approach is not for everyone. There have already been rumors that things aren’t working out, and more and more they’re coming from inside the fashion world. In spring 2020, a open letter called on the industry to reconsider its current practices; signatories included Dries Van Noten, Craig Green and Grace Wales Bonner. They asked, in short, that the whole idea of before be redesigned, taking into account sustainability concerns and alleviating the creative and fiscal stress of the retail calendar. Obviously, spending up to hundreds of thousands of dollars showing off a collection on a busy schedule wasn’t working for all labels, especially the smallest or even medium ones. The biggest sign that change is happening is that some of the mega-labels are reconsidering how they participate in the old system. Gucci broke up in Spring 2020 and now presents its mixed-style collections, twice a year, outside of official Fashion Week events. And in the last few years hit by the virus, he’s experimented with other ways of showing, hosting a 12-hour film festival and livestream, for example. Before the departure of its creative director Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta used its own off-schedule shows as a sort of traveling circus, appearing in Berlin and Detroit. But the brand that best fits the expectations of Fashion Week could be Balenciaga. Since the pandemic, the brand, under the watchful eye of Demna Gvasalia, has mostly remained off the catwalks. Instead, he created a video game (hints at future Metaverse aspirations?), Turned a red carpet ersatz into a meta-track, created videos (including a catwalk populated by an army of clones. digital) and collaborated with The simpsons. Now the designer is apparently directing the art of Kim and Kanyes Divorce and Bounce and collaborate with Gap. Which raises the biggest question of fashion week: why limit yourself to one or two weeks a year, when you can have all the zeitgeist?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/so-whats-going-on-with-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos