Carol Vorderman flaunts hourglass figure in red lace bodycon dress in Beat The Chasers special

She is famous for both her amazing brain and her beauty.

And Carol Vorderman combined the two by once again showcasing her sensational physique for the Beat The Chasers celebrity special.

In the first look at the show, the TV presenter, 61, could be seen donning a red lace midi dress that clung to her curves.

Curves for Days: Carol Vorderman showcased her sensational physique once again during an appearance on the Beat The Chasers celebrity special

She styled her brunette locks in bouncy curls and completed her look with full makeup and a bang of nude lip gloss.

Snaps have shown Carol being questioned about raising money for charity, with her peach-colored butt exposed in her outfit.

She was joined by host Bradley Walsh, who looked generally dashing in a blue suit with a colorful clutch, as he read the questions.

Carol will be joined by a number of other stars, including Joel Dommett, Adrian Chiles, Samia Longchambon and Simon Weston in upcoming celebrity specials.

Carol’s episode airs Tuesday, January 11, and sees the former Countdown star take on the Six Chasers – Anne Hegarty, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis and Mark Labbett.

Hot red: In the first look at the show, the TV presenter, 61, could be seen donning a red lace midi dress that clung to her curves

Brainbox: Snaps showed Carol being interviewed by host Bradley Walsh about raising money for charity, with her peachy bottom on display in her outfit

Delicious duo: Carol was joined by host Bradley Walsh, who looked generally dashing in a blue suit with a colorful clutch

Her appearance on the show comes after Carol revealed that she believes she suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) due to a lack of sun exposure.

He took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday and said she now felt like a “new woman”.

Carol then assumed that she may have suffered from SAD, a type of depression that comes and goes, because she had so little sun in December.

However, the Countdown star was clearly in a good mood in the clip as she recounted how she was back home in Wales for a few days.

She said: ‘I hope you are doing well my loves. I feel like a new woman. I think I was suffering from this seasonal affective disorder, you know SAD, due to the lack of light because there was never any light in December.

“Anyway, a few days in Wales, boom! She is back.’

SAD is sometimes known as “winter depression” and symptoms are often more noticeable.

Symptoms of SAD include a persistent bad mood, loss of pleasure in daily activities, and feeling lethargy and drowsy during the day.

Health: Carol revealed she thought she had Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) due to a lack of sun exposure