The top 10 art exhibitions to book this year





Shaping Masculinities: The Art of Men’s Fashion at the V&A Museum

Prepare for a year of brilliant art. And a nice diversity, too. You’ll see successful names like Francis Bacon and Raphael in London (both highly anticipated shows have been postponed due to the pandemic) and the captivating work of a little-known photographer revealed to Milton Keynes. The stages of the V&A in London Shaping masculinities: the art of men’s fashion, a show celebrating the power, artistry and diversity of men’s fashion; while Dundee Outpost features an exhibit exploring the past, present and future of plastic. To help you navigate the busy 2022 exhibition calendar, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best shows to plan ahead. Get those logs out!

1 Francis Bacon: The Man and the Beast Postponed to 2021, this long-awaited exhibition examines how Bacon’s fascination with animals influenced his work, particularly his treatment of the human body. Uniquely disturbing and hauntingly visceral, Bacon’s raw and distorted forms explore fundamental instincts and the boundaries between human and non-human. Comprising around 45 paintings, it will span the artist’s 50-year career, from the first works dating from the 1930s and 1940s to his final painting, Study of a bull (1991), which will be exhibited for the first time in the United Kingdom. The exhibition also includes a trio of haunting bullfighting paintings, all made in 1969, and a series of disturbing portraits in which not only identity, but also species, is called into question. Francis Bacon: The Man and the Beast, Royal Academy of Arts, London, from January 29 to April 17, 2022 2 Louise Bourgeois: The woven child Landing at the Hayward Gallery in February is the first major exhibition dedicated to Bourgeois’ fabric works of art made in the last two decades of his career. In this final chapter, the renowned French artist revisited many of his long-standing concerns, including identity, sexuality, family relationships and memory. Highlights include the imposing 1997 of Bourgeois Spider the installation and the associated Cell part, Lady waiting from 2003, which incorporates fragments of antique tapestry. You will also come across a number of his fragmented figurative sculptures alongside a selection of his “progressions”; columns of textile blocks or stacked rhombuses organized in ascending and descending sequences. Louise Bourgeois: The woven child, Hayward Gallery, London, from February 9 to May 15, 2022 3 Ai Weiwei: Freedom of doubt Ai Weiwei’s art, which includes sculptures, films, photographs and installations, addresses notions of truth, authority, authenticity and value, while exploring the links between the contemporary world and the traditional Chinese culture. This new solo exhibition includes an installation of 13 works by the artist and 14 historical Chinese objects that Ai bought at auction in 2020. By presenting works from different eras and styles together, Ai draws attention to how we attribute meaning and value to objects. In doing so, he invites the viewer to question the role played by museums as custodians of history and culture. A selection of recent films, including Coronation (2020) and Human flow (2017), will also be screened during the course of the exhibition. Ai Weiwei: Freedom of doubt, Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge, February 12 to June 19, 2022 4 A century of artist’s studio 1920-2020 The Whitechapel Gallery in London examines the significance of the artist’s studio, whether it is an abandoned factory, an attic or a kitchen table, through more than 100 more works by 80 artists from all over the world. It also examines how artists have adopted the studio as an exhibition space, public stage, collective workspace, home – even personal refuge. One of the highlights of the exhibition will undoubtedly be the monumental sculpture by Louise Bourgeois Cell IX (1999), who imagines the studio as a prison and a portal. Elsewhere, you’ll come across works by prominent contemporary artists like Kerry James Marshall, Mequitta Ahuja, and Lisa Brice, as well as those from 20th century greats like Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Andy Warhol. A century of artist’s studio 1920-2020, Whitechapel Gallery, London, February 24 to June 5, 2022. 5 Shaping masculinities: the art of men’s fashion The V&A’s first major menswear exhibition celebrates the power, artistry, diversity and evolution of menswear through the ages. Showcasing around 100 looks and 100 works of art, it will reveal how men’s fashion has been shaped and reshaped by designers, tailors, artists and others, while exploring how masculinity has been achieved and constructed over the years. centuries. Creations by Gucci, Raf Simons and Grace Wales Bonner will be presented alongside works of art spanning classical sculpture, Renaissance painting, photography, film and performance. It will be an opportunity to appreciate the multiplicities of male expression and clothing beyond the binary. Shaping masculinities: the art of men’s fashion, V&A, London, from March 19 to November 6, 2022 6 The Credit Suisse exhibition: Raphaël Few artists are as famous as Raphael. And for good reason. Born in Urbino in 1483, the painter, designer, architect and poet revolutionized Western art by exploring the humanist ideals of beauty, love, power and the divine with unheard-of clarity, serenity and richness of color. previously. Today, he is widely recognized as the supreme painter of the Italian High Renaissance. Bringing together more than 90 works from his two-decade career, including unprecedented loans from the Louvre and the Uffizi, this major exhibition highlights the breadth of Raphael’s skill, creativity and ingenuity, while illustrating his legacy and its influence on future generations of artists. Postponed from 2020, the year which marked the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, this is an unprecedented opportunity to celebrate an artist of prodigious talent. Fingers crossed it’s worth the wait. The Credit Suisse exhibition: Raphaël, National Gallery, London, from April 9 to July 31, 2022 seven Henri moore Organized by Hannah Higham of the Henry Moore Foundation in collaboration with artist’s daughter Mary Moore, this major solo exhibition traces the development of Henry Moore’s visual vocabulary over his long and prolific career, highlighting in particular the influence lasting Stonehenge on its investigations. in scale, material and volume. Installed in the gardens and in the five spaces of the Hauser & Wirth gallery, it includes key works such as The bow (1963/1969), Large Inner Form (1953-54) and Lock piece (1962-63), as well as nearly 100 objects from Moore’s studio and house. Presented together, they offer an intimate glimpse into the creative mind of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. Henri Moore, Hauser & Wirth Somerset, from May 27 to September 4, 2022 8 Viviane Maier In addition to having worked as a nanny for approximately 40 years, Vivian Maier was a prolific and talented photographer, amassing over 2,000 rolls of film, 3,000 prints and over 150,000 negatives in her lifetime. Still with a Rolleiflex camera around her neck, she captured the architecture and life on the streets of Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, as well as her travels around the world. Unlike her fellow street photographers, Maier worked in secrecy, sharing her work with virtually no one. When she died in 2009 at the age of 83, none of her prints had been exhibited. Since then, through the efforts of collector John Maloof, Maier’s work has been lovingly promoted and publicly exhibited. Organized by Anne Morin and produced by diChroma Photography, this jewel exhibition examines her practice through more than 140 black and white and color photographs. It’s gratifying that she is finally getting the wide recognition she deserves. Viviane Maier, MK Gallery, Milton Keynes, June 11 to September 25, 2022 9 Plastic: remaking our world Rethink the role of plastic in this exhibition, co-produced by the V&A Dundee, the Vitra Design Museum and the MAAT. Trace the 150 years of plastic history, Plastic: Remake our world explores everything from his invention and meteoric rise in the 20th century to the pressing challenge of plastic pollution and the future of new sustainable plastics. Prototypes, new technologies and cutting edge materials will be showcased alongside product design, graphics, architecture and fashion from public collections around the world. Faced with the current climate crisis, this exhibition could not be more appropriate. Plastic: remaking our world , V&A Dundee, from October 29, 2022 to February 5, 2023 ten Barbara Hepworth: Life and Art Born in 1903, Barbara Hepworth went on to become one of Britain’s most important Modernist sculptors. Inspired by the landscape that surrounds her, first in Hampstead and then in Cornwall, she sculpts soft and sensual forms with intricate interiors. Hepworth’s research into negative space is today considered his greatest contribution to abstract art. Bringing together famous works from his career, Barbara Hepworth: Life and Art will reveal how the artist’s broad sphere of interests, spanning music, dance, science and politics, have influenced his creative practice. The exhibition will also include works by Bridget Riley from the 1960s and new works by Tacita Dean and Veronica Ryan that explore themes and ideas that interested Hepworth. Barbara Hepworth: Life and Art, Tate St Ives, from November 26, 2022 to May 21, 2023

