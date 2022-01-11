Fashion
Miranda Lambert flaunts enviable figure in low-cut mini dress as she prepares for major career moment
Hanna Fillingham
Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a video of her wearing a low-cut mini dress as she prepared for an exciting career moment
Miranda Lambert has a fabulous sense of style and her stage outfits are always memorable.
And at the start of the new week, the country star reminded her followers after sharing a video montage of herself onstage on The Bandwagon tour, which she brings back in May.
In the pictures, which took place in the summer of 2018, Miranda looked amazing wearing a number of outfits, including a black V-neck mini dress with tasseled sleeves.
VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shows incredible generosity
The dress was teamed with a pair of tanned cowboy boots, one of the star’s staple shoe choices.
Along with the video, the country star counted up to the pre-sale of The Bandwagon tickets. “It’s time to get back on the bandwagon, all of you,” she wrote.
“The fan club presale starts tomorrow. Join RanFans to get the presale at mirandalambert.com.” Fans were quick to comment on the post, with just one writing: “You are amazing!” while another wrote: “This is so exciting.” A third added: “Beautiful,” alongside a series of fire emojis.
Miranda Lambert shared some exciting news with her fans
The second round of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town was announced last week.
The star told fans in an enthusiastic article, “The Bandwagon tour with Little Big Town is BACK. It’s one of the funniest tours I’ve ever done. presale begins January 11. “
The country singer has a fabulous sense of style
The 15-date tour – which will also see Miranda and Little Big Town joined by special guests The Cadillac Three – will kick off in Houston, TX on May 6 before stopping off in Charleston, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and ends in Camden, NJ on June 11.
It’s an exciting time for the singer, who is also promoting her upcoming documentary, The Marfa Tapes, in which she stars alongside Jack Ingham and Jon Randall.
Miranda is ready for a busy start to the year
It offers a glimpse into the making of the 2021 album of the same name, which was recently nominated for Best Country Album at the annual Grammy Awards.
The Marfa Tapes even feature candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the recording session, which took place over five days in November 2020.
