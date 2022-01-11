The North Face x Gucci’s second collaboration has arrived





As hard to believe, it’s been a year since The North Face and Gucci’s first collaboration launched in January 2021. Certainly, after all the weirdness of the past 12 months, the question of whether the split looked like an eternity or a wink remains something of a toss-up. But whatever type of existential exhaustion you’re going through right now, The North Face x Gucci is here with a cure: get out and explore, ideally in some really good gear from their new collaborative collection. This time around, brands turned to sources of inspiration that were both new and familiar. You might remember the 70s remastered designs from the last go-around. They’re still in the mix, and the pieces are still created with all the old school vibes you could want, but finished using the latest technology from The North Face. But for their second outing, the brands are also looking to another huge decade for outfitting: the ’90s. So, in addition to vintage-looking mountain parkas, you should be on the lookout for the big and bad bouffants that appear. coming out of the brand’s heyday at the turn of the millennium, but not before being Guccified by Alessandro Michele and company. Courtesy Speaking of Michele, the creative director of Gucci has teamed up with French twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel to create a campaign for the second The North Face x Gucci collection set in Iceland. From black sand beaches to mountains and glaciers, he takes the gear into the wild, showing how, exactly, the modern, drained adventurer might want to gear up for a hike on an ice excursion. Discover the second The North Face x Gucci collaboration The North Face x Gucci Jacket The North Face x Gucci boot for men Gucci

gucci.com $ 1,490.00 The North Face x Gucci T-shirt The North Face x Gucci down jacket Gucci

gucci.com $ 2,900.00 The North Face x Gucci sweatshirt Gucci

gucci.com $ 1,300.00 The North Face x Gucci belt bag The North Face x Gucci sweatshirt Gucci

gucci.com $ 1,600.00 The North Face x Gucci down jacket Gucci

gucci.com $ 2,200.00 To do this, however, the first step is to get your hands on some of these items. And considering how quickly the latest collection sold out, you probably won’t need a lot of conviction. (While it’s worth noting, in case you’re feeling skeptical, both brands have continued their commitment to the durable Econyl fabric, made from fishing nets and rugs and the like, as well as using only down certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union.) Courtesy The collection is , as well as in Gucci pop-ups in Aspen, Chicago, New York’s 5th Avenue and Toronto Bloor. It’s time to shop and explore. Jonathan evans

