Fashion
NoNetz Brings Sustainable Men’s Sportswear to the Hudson Valley
Photos courtesy of Cathy Paraggio
Cathy Paraggio, from the Hudson Valley, runs NoNetz, comfortable sportswear for men made with post-consumer recycled plastic.
It’s time to ditch the regular men’s swimwear and switch to a pair of NoNetz swimwear, a breakthrough in athletic wear that puts comfort above all else.
Carmel owner and resident Cathy Paraggio first joined the pre-existing group Brand Hudson Valley NoNetz as a hobby. After having her son, Chris, she discovered how uncomfortable men’s clothing can often be, so she bought out the other founders and made them her full-time job. As a result, she focused on creating anti-chafing, super soft and comfortable men’s sportswear.
So I think this is an underserved demographic that’s just about making guys feel better about themselves, Paraggio says. Men are generally uncomfortable and a lot of people have no idea… neither am I until I have a son, and now I understand.
Paraggio began his work with NoNetz after being diagnosed with cancer and taking a step back from his corporate work. Initially, she only joined as a hobby. But, when Chris shared her plans to study music in college, she was inspired to go in a new direction. She decided to take NoNetz full time to serve as a role model and prove that people can be successful in creative endeavors. She also brought Chris into the operation so he could witness firsthand how a small business works.
Chris told me he wanted to study music in college, and I thought, Oh my god, that’s a terrible idea! Paraggio laughs. And I felt really bad saying it, and then I started to think, why do people fail in art or artistic endeavors? and I have come to the conclusion that it is because they do not understand the business.
Paraggio used his corporate experience to start and grow the business, which has now branched out from boys’ swimwear, which was a very small demographic, to include men’s swimwear, management polo shirts. men’s moisture and men’s t-shirts.
The men’s swimwear is fully lined, with a lined waistband, minimal number of stitches and a functional drawstring at the waist. Paraggio had his sportswear line called Origami which is secured with a few stitches. It requires a minimal amount of sewing to hold the clothes together. This is part of Paraggio’s highly technical efforts to resolve texture sensitivities and maximize comfort.
We’re very aware of the number of stitches on your skin, Paraggio notes. Before COVID, we were designing with nonverbal autistic children who are very sensitive to textures. And, if they didn’t want to take it off, that meant it was comfortable. Many of them even sleep in these swimsuits.
Growing demand has forced NoNetz to create swimwear with a 5 crotch, labeled Retro Shorts Slim Fit on the website, in addition to the regular 8 crotch shorts. Now swimwear is worn by men for other active activities such as golf, tennis, and the gym.
These are very versatile shorts that just happen to be swimwear, Paraggio explains. Locally, individuals can dona pair of NoNetz trunks to explore the coolest Hudson valleys swimming holes, waterfalls, and theme parks comfortably.
NoNetz also manufactures moisture-wicking polo shirts for men, but the fabric differs from traditional moisture-wicking shirts. For example, Paraggio noticed that traditional moisture-wicking fabric is treated with a topical chemical, but usually washes out over time. To combat this, Paraggio designed the men’s polo shirts with minerals permanently embedded in the yarn, which creates a continuous cooling effect that will not fade over time.
Rash guards are a favorite with children’s fans due to their flexibility. They are unisex, made with recycled water bottles and all seams are located on the outside of the garment. The zipper on the front is fully covered which means children cannot accidentally pinch themselves and makes the rash protection easily adjustable. In addition, the rashguards offer sun protection with a UPF index of 50+.
NoNetz is also proud of its sustainable manufacturing methods and its roots in the Hudson Valley. At the start of NoNetz, Paraggio discovered just how much of a problem managing plastic waste was, especially in Southeast Asia. Therefore, NoNetz has partnered with a group in Southeast Asia that employs women who otherwise could not find work, and these women collect plastic waste before it enters the ocean. Finally, NoNetz gets the plastic and reworks it into the fabric of the clothes.
NoNetz also partners with Handprint Tech, a group that purchases and plants a mangrove swamp in Sumatra, Indonesia, for every newsletter sign-up on the NoNetz website. Mangroves are a type of shrub that is most effective for carbon recovery and soil restoration.
After 5,000 purchases, you have a forest. I think I’m halfway there. I would love to have my own NoNetz forest, laughs Paraggio. That would delight me.
Paraggio also stressed the importance of starting a business in the Hudson Valley. She noted that many companies choose to incorporate in Maryland because it’s cheaper, but she didn’t want to.
I live in New York; the city is in my garden. I want to stay in New York, said Paraggio.She also stresses the importance of customer feedback. Always searched and were always listening. We get rave reviews and go to great lengths to make sure everyone is comfortable, she adds. This gives a generous adjustment. It gives, it moves, it breathes, and you are beautiful.
For the future, Paraggio has many more ideas on how to make sustainable fabrics. For example, one of his ideas is to make a leather-style jacket from mycelium, which is a thread-like mass on which mushrooms grow. The mycelium is incredibly soft and has a texture that can make it look like leather.
I am very interested in the possibility of making fabric from our waste or from nature. Can I do this with foam? Can I do it with leaves? Paraggio reveals.
NoNetz plans to branch out and manufacture women’s clothing eventually. For now, it’s still focused on men and boys.
That’s what happened after, dressing the men, making them feel better and providing them with extreme comfort, she says.
Related: Tee-Owels Treat Textured, Curly Hair With Care in Hudson Valley
Sources
2/ https://hvmag.com/life-style/beauty-shopping/nonetz-hudson-valley/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]