NoNetz Brings Sustainable Men’s Sportswear to the Hudson Valley

Photos courtesy of Cathy Paraggio

Cathy Paraggio, from the Hudson Valley, runs NoNetz, comfortable sportswear for men made with post-consumer recycled plastic.

It’s time to ditch the regular men’s swimwear and switch to a pair of NoNetz swimwear, a breakthrough in athletic wear that puts comfort above all else.

Carmel owner and resident Cathy Paraggio first joined the pre-existing group Brand Hudson Valley NoNetz as a hobby. After having her son, Chris, she discovered how uncomfortable men’s clothing can often be, so she bought out the other founders and made them her full-time job. As a result, she focused on creating anti-chafing, super soft and comfortable men’s sportswear.

So I think this is an underserved demographic that’s just about making guys feel better about themselves, Paraggio says. Men are generally uncomfortable and a lot of people have no idea… neither am I until I have a son, and now I understand.

Paraggio began his work with NoNetz after being diagnosed with cancer and taking a step back from his corporate work. Initially, she only joined as a hobby. But, when Chris shared her plans to study music in college, she was inspired to go in a new direction. She decided to take NoNetz full time to serve as a role model and prove that people can be successful in creative endeavors. She also brought Chris into the operation so he could witness firsthand how a small business works.

Chris told me he wanted to study music in college, and I thought, Oh my god, that’s a terrible idea! Paraggio laughs. And I felt really bad saying it, and then I started to think, why do people fail in art or artistic endeavors? and I have come to the conclusion that it is because they do not understand the business.

Paraggio used his corporate experience to start and grow the business, which has now branched out from boys’ swimwear, which was a very small demographic, to include men’s swimwear, management polo shirts. men’s moisture and men’s t-shirts.

The men’s swimwear is fully lined, with a lined waistband, minimal number of stitches and a functional drawstring at the waist. Paraggio had his sportswear line called Origami which is secured with a few stitches. It requires a minimal amount of sewing to hold the clothes together. This is part of Paraggio’s highly technical efforts to resolve texture sensitivities and maximize comfort.

We’re very aware of the number of stitches on your skin, Paraggio notes. Before COVID, we were designing with nonverbal autistic children who are very sensitive to textures. And, if they didn’t want to take it off, that meant it was comfortable. Many of them even sleep in these swimsuits.

Growing demand has forced NoNetz to create swimwear with a 5 crotch, labeled Retro Shorts Slim Fit on the website, in addition to the regular 8 crotch shorts. Now swimwear is worn by men for other active activities such as golf, tennis, and the gym.

These are very versatile shorts that just happen to be swimwear, Paraggio explains. Locally, individuals can dona pair of NoNetz trunks to explore the coolest Hudson valleys swimming holes, waterfalls, and theme parks comfortably.





NoNetz also manufactures moisture-wicking polo shirts for men, but the fabric differs from traditional moisture-wicking shirts. For example, Paraggio noticed that traditional moisture-wicking fabric is treated with a topical chemical, but usually washes out over time. To combat this, Paraggio designed the men’s polo shirts with minerals permanently embedded in the yarn, which creates a continuous cooling effect that will not fade over time.

Rash guards are a favorite with children’s fans due to their flexibility. They are unisex, made with recycled water bottles and all seams are located on the outside of the garment. The zipper on the front is fully covered which means children cannot accidentally pinch themselves and makes the rash protection easily adjustable. In addition, the rashguards offer sun protection with a UPF index of 50+.

NoNetz is also proud of its sustainable manufacturing methods and its roots in the Hudson Valley. At the start of NoNetz, Paraggio discovered just how much of a problem managing plastic waste was, especially in Southeast Asia. Therefore, NoNetz has partnered with a group in Southeast Asia that employs women who otherwise could not find work, and these women collect plastic waste before it enters the ocean. Finally, NoNetz gets the plastic and reworks it into the fabric of the clothes.

NoNetz also partners with Handprint Tech, a group that purchases and plants a mangrove swamp in Sumatra, Indonesia, for every newsletter sign-up on the NoNetz website. Mangroves are a type of shrub that is most effective for carbon recovery and soil restoration.

After 5,000 purchases, you have a forest. I think I’m halfway there. I would love to have my own NoNetz forest, laughs Paraggio. That would delight me.

Paraggio also stressed the importance of starting a business in the Hudson Valley. She noted that many companies choose to incorporate in Maryland because it’s cheaper, but she didn’t want to.

I live in New York; the city is in my garden. I want to stay in New York, said Paraggio.She also stresses the importance of customer feedback. Always searched and were always listening. We get rave reviews and go to great lengths to make sure everyone is comfortable, she adds. This gives a generous adjustment. It gives, it moves, it breathes, and you are beautiful.

For the future, Paraggio has many more ideas on how to make sustainable fabrics. For example, one of his ideas is to make a leather-style jacket from mycelium, which is a thread-like mass on which mushrooms grow. The mycelium is incredibly soft and has a texture that can make it look like leather.

I am very interested in the possibility of making fabric from our waste or from nature. Can I do this with foam? Can I do it with leaves? Paraggio reveals.

NoNetz plans to branch out and manufacture women’s clothing eventually. For now, it’s still focused on men and boys.

That’s what happened after, dressing the men, making them feel better and providing them with extreme comfort, she says.

Related: Tee-Owels Treat Textured, Curly Hair With Care in Hudson Valley



